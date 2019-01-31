These Aldi buys are dead ringers for John Lewis homeware – and could save you £500

The almost identical buys include lighting and kitchen gadgets

Familiar with the phrase ‘Champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget’? Then let’s talk Aldi vs John Lewis & Partners. Because while shopping at John Lewis & Partners the dream, it’s sadly not always an affordable reality. So thank goodness that Aldi is on hand to provide lighting and kitchen gadgets for your home, for less.

Aldi’s homeware range gives you a high-end look for a lot less. We’ve found key buys that could bag you a saving of over £500 – when compared to similar designer models stocked at John Lewis & Partners.

Aldi vs John Lewis & Partners

The floor lamp

THE Aldi lamp makes a welcome return, exclusively online. The chic design was an instant sell-out when first in stores. Having proved so popular it’s been restocked a few times, always with a slight tweak in design – to keep it fresh for a new season.

The simple design is the epitome of understated cool with it’s sleek lines and exposed bulb. Of course John Lewis & Partners do a highly desirable version, in a pewter and black finish.

Ideal: Bistro Floor Lamp, £125, John Lewis & Partner

Great deal: Vintage Black and Gold Floor Lamp, £39.99, Aldi

Saving £85.01

The kettle

Both chic in stainless steel. Both have a good capacity, the Alid one is 1.5L the John Lewis & Partners is 1.7L. Both will make a cracking cuppa. The one BIG difference is the saving you could make.

Ideal: Cuisinart Signature Collection Traditional kettle, £59.99, John Lewis & Partners

Great deal: Ambiano Dial Kettle, £24.99, Aldi

Saving £35

The toaster

A four slice toaster is the ultimate Sunday brunch accessory. There’s no denying John Lewis’ Dualit design is the dream with it’s sleek polished chrome touches. The Aldi design is a great look-a-like, making a great saving.

Ideal: Dualit Architect 4-slice Toaster, £115, John Lewis

Great deal: Ambiano 4 slice Toaster, £24.99, Aldi

Saving £90.01

The stand mixer

Made famous by GBBO, what star baker doesn’t dream of owning a KitchenAid stand mixer? They are expensive but renowned for being the best. Aldi’s online exclusive design looks like-for-like, and it’s far more affordable if you’re on a tighter budget.

Whether they can compete on a professional level, guess the proof will be in the pudding!

Ideal: KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer, £399, John Lewis & Partners

Great deal: Ambiano Premium Food Mixer, £99.99

Saving £299.01

Aldi just gets better and better!