The first Aldi baby event of 2019 is here – available in stores TODAY!

The much-loved Baby and Toddler Specialbuys event makes a welcome return

Previously the Aldi baby event has seen record breaking sales! Each event promises parents the chance to buy all the essentials for their little one, without blowing the budget.

Whether you’re after a stylish Moses basket, a quality changing bag or simply stocking up on the essentials – this Aldi Specialbuys range has everything you need at amazingly affordable low prices.

Much of this range has already sold out online, but today is the day to head to stores to bag a baby bargain.

Aldi Baby Event 2019 – What’s in store…

Mamia Moses Basket

New parents will be keen to get their hands on this traditional handmade Moses basket – complete with wooden stand. Featuring a padded surround, washable quilt and breathable mattress it’s the ideal starter bed for newborns.

The Mamia Swan Moses Basket is just £29.99 – in stores now.

Changing Bag

This year’s stylish must-have is Aldi’s Baby Change Backpack. Designed with practicality in mind it comes complete with an insulated bottle holder, changing mat and comfortable velcro straps for convenience and ease. Available in Black, Navy and Grey there’s a colour to coordinate with every pushchair.

Priced at only £17.99 this sophisticated solution to a change bag is less than half the price of its designer benchmark Baba Bing Mani, which costs £49.99. Saving money, without compromising on style or practicality!

Memory Boxes

Capture every precious moment, because it goes so fast! The Aldi baby event offers a number of creative ways to do just that! Take for instance the collection of Memory Boxes (£5.99 each) – perfect for storing keepsakes and mementos.

Choose from a variety of cute designs, including ‘Born in 2019’ and Disney’s Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Bambi or Dumbo designs. Sealed with a ribbon, these boxes make for an ideal baby shower gift.

Baby Casting Kit



Create memories to treasure by taking casts of tiny hands or feet, with the Baby Casting Kit, £9.99.

Eco-friendly Nappies

If you’re looking to embrace an environmentally friendly approach to nappy changing, you’re in luck! Aldi customers can get their hands on the reusable and washable Miosolo All-in-One Nappy – priced at £8.99. The easy-to-use disposable nappy has a super absorbent core, its stay-dry inner layer keeps little ones’ skin cool and dry.

Available in four decorative designs – Butterfly Bloom; Dragonfly Daze; Happy Hopper and Loveable Ladybug the Eco-friendly, adjusted nappies coordinate with matching Bambino Mio Travel Changing Mats (£8.99).

Baby events 2018

Who could forget the unmissable Accent Rocking Chair which sold out in less than 60 seconds!

This is the famous nursery chair, which sold out in less than a minute when previously released! The luxurious Accent Rocking Chair was just £149.99, available in on-trend grey.

This brilliant design’s ideal for providing a comfy solution while tending to baby at all hours. Whether feeding or simple bonding this chair ensures optimum comfort.

Fingers crossed this rocks back into stores in the not too distant future.

The 2018 range included this brilliantly affordable bed for little ones – for just £69.99. To aid with the transition from toddler to child, the solid wood bed features supportive side rails– keeping little ones are safely tucked up in comfort every night.

We’ve got more to come this week from the amazing supermarket – watch this space!