We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When we spotted the new Aldi bar stool for £39.99, we thought we’d landed the dream deal. However, we’ve found an identical version for even less!

Bar stools have become a must-have in stylish modern homes. Not just for making a statement around the breakfast island, but for propping up our DIY home bars.

Aldi is currently selling a stylish velvet and gold version, perfect for dipping your toe into the luxe glamour trend. However, we can’t help but note that they look very similar to the bar stools at one of our favourite brands Cox & Cox.

Based purely on face value, the bar stools look almost identical. However, there is one big difference – the cost. The Cox & Cox high stool comes in at an eye-watering £245. While the Aldi one will cost you just £39.99. That is a difference of £205.01.

However, we have incredible news. By some miracle, we’ve managed to find a similar bar stool that costs less than Aldi’s. The Homebase bar stool that we’ve previously written about on Ideal Home, is currently on offer for under £25.

If you are currently in the market for a glamorous bar stool, one of these is sure to tickle your fancy.

Aldi bar stool

The velvet bar stool is an online exclusive and is currently available to preorder. The stool is available in just two colours grey and teal.

Each stool features stunning metal legs with a luxurious chrome finish. However, you better-get shopping quick, because they are selling out fast.

Buy now: Velvet bar stool, £39.99, Aldi

Cox & Cox high stool

If you are looking for a well-made bar stool that will last, the Cox & Cox version is the best way to go. The new stool features a slender brass frame, topped with a luxurious velvet top.

Plus, it is available in blush! Which is always a winning shade with us. The website says the stool should be back in stock within the next few weeks, so watch this space if you’re hoping to add it to your home.

Buy now: Brass and Blush Velvet high stool, £245, Cox & Cox

Homebase bar stool

Video Of The Week

If you are keen to get your hands on a blush coloured bar stool but are on a budget head over to Homebase. The barstools are available in blush pink, burnt orange and teal.

You will need to act fast as the stools are currently on a clearance offer from £50 to £24. Sadly, once these stools are gone, they’re gone.

Buy now: Homebase bar stool, £24.93, Homebase

Will you be adding a bar stool or two to your home?