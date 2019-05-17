What do you get when you combine Amazon and Next? As two of the biggest shopping retailers in the world, together you get an unbeatable shopping experience. Available from this week, the new in-store Amazon counter at Next enables quick and easy collection of Amazon orders.

Given 90 per cent of the UK population live within a 20 minute drive of a Next store, this exciting venture is fabulous news for shoppers nationwide.

‘The ability to collect Amazon parcels from hundreds of Next’s UK stores provides a helpful and exciting new service for our consumers,’ says Lord Wolfson, CEO of Next. ‘Our own experience is that many customers find store collection more convenient, than having to wait at home for a delivery.’

All new Amazon Counter at Next

Lord Wolfson adds, ‘Amazon Counter combines the online power to offer unprecedented choice with all the convenience of local stores. In a tough retail environment our aim is that Amazon Counter will contribute to the continued relevance and vibrancy of our stores.’

The new pick up points allow customers to collect tens of millions of Amazon products, in store at Next stores nationwide. The new service works with One-Day and Standard Shipping. Also available, at no extra cost, to Prime members.

‘Customers tell us they love the convenience of picking up their Amazon orders from a nearby store,’ explains Patrick Supanc, Amazon Worldwide Director of Lockers and Pickup. ‘We looked at how click and collect can be redesigned to be even more customer-centric. Meaning customers can quickly receive their package.’

Patrick goes on to say, ‘We’re excited to be working with Next. We look forward to providing our customers with an even more convenient and connected shopping experience.’

Following successful trials at in stores across Scotland, the Amazon Counter network went live earlier this week. The new initiative will be rolled out at hundreds of Next stores in the coming weeks.

How does the new in store counter work?

After shopping on Amazon, customers proceed to checkout and select a counter location. When the package arrives in store, a notification’s sent with a unique barcode. Along with the address and the opening hours of the selected Next store.

You simply present the barcode to the store staff, who will scan it and retrieve the package. Customers have 14 days to collect their Amazon parcel.

The new Amazon Counter is part of the Amazon Hub family, which includes Lockers.