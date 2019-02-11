Hot off the press, Amazon Home are designing own brand homeware

Amazon today announces the launch of its first own brand furniture collections. Amazon Home is the new destination for affordable, stylish homeware for the living room, dining room, bedroom and beyond.

The two new furniture ranges, Movian and Alkove, are designed exclusively in-house by the design team. Scandinavian-feel Movian and luxurious Alkove offer a key furniture piece for all rooms and all tastes.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

More from Amazon: Amazon Home Services launches in the UK today

With prices starting from just £52.99, the new collections have Amazon affordability at the very core.

Amazon Home collection

Movian furniture range

The Movian range captures the essence of ever-popular Scandi style with practical, modern, Scandinavian-inspired designs. From minimalist beds to simple wardobe and desk designs, the furniture range offers understated chic furniture for every room in the house.

Buy now: Movian Mira King Bed, £244.99, Amazon Home

While the collection is primarily simple wood designs, there are pops of colour – such as the Albert accent chairs. The effortlessly cool chairs are just the thing for those wanting to create a more colourful living space.

Buy now: Movian Albert Accent Chair, £139.99, Amazon Home

Alkove furniture range

For those looking for something with a designer-look, without the designer price tag, the Alkove range is perfect. The more high-end of the two new ranges, the higher price points reflect the quality materials used throughout. From leather to solid oak this range offers a superior quality for those who are in the market for sophisticated key pieces.

Video Of The Week

It may be slightly more than the Movian range but it’s still totally affordable – the handcrafted leather sofas are reasonably priced from £899.99.

Buy now: Alkove Marlow Leather Sofa, £899.99, Amazon Home

In addition to the leather furniture the Alkove range offers a collection of solid oak pieces, from beds to coffee tables.

Buy now: Alkove Hayes Coffee Table, £229.99, Amazon Home

Which range is your favourite?