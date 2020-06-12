We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Working from the comfort of our own homes is great, right? But what if we told you Amazon have an accessory that will make your working from home set up even dreamier.

This Morning have rounded up the best buys to improve our working from home experiences, with gadgets and home office solutions. The out and out winner from the show has to be the ingenious laptop tray.

Complete with bolster cushioning and comfy wrist pad there’s literally no better way to enjoy a duvet day while working from home.

Plus it’s not all work and no play, it also provides the perfect solution for watching your favourite shows on your laptop too.

The makers say, ‘This bed table is built with a wooden panel and dual bolster cushions. It can be used while lying on your bed or sofa. You may use it as a laptop holder, work stand or reading desk. ‘ It’s totally multifunctional for all needs.

The lightweight design with built-in carry handles is also completely portable, making it ideal for travelling too. ‘You may carry it from your sofa to bed, workstation to staff room, indoor to outdoor,’ say the designers.

Buy now: Huanuo Laptop Tray with Cushioning, £56.99, Amazon

The reviews are in, and with 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon it looks good for the thoughtful tray design.

‘Definitely the best lap tray Ive had so far, and there have been more than I care to mention!’ Says the top reviewer, giving it five stars. Going on to say ’Overall a really good lap tray for those who use their laptop seriously without a desk.’

Video Of The Week

‘Initially I thought it was a little expensive,’ writes another. ‘Now I have been using it for a few days I can say that it was worth the money’.

The team are collectively snapping up this smart gadget! This could change the way we all work from home forever more.