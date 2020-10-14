We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nothing beats a good electric toothbrush for keeping common tooth and gum problems at bay and this Amazon Prime Day is offering up to 70% off Philips Sonicare products. Our pick of the Amazon Prime Day Philips Sonicare deals is the Sonicare DiamondClean 9000, 2020 Edition. It’s so full of technology, but its RRP would normally put us off. But this offer makes it affordable.

Philips is the sonic toothbrush brand most rated by dental professionals worldwide. This model gets rave reviews at Amazon, with purchasers praising its deep-cleaning action that’s gentle on the gums. Overall, it is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Amazon Prime Day Philips Sonicare deals

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Black Electric Toothbrush 2020 Edition: was £340, now £129.99, Amazon



With this brush, you can personalise its settings by choosing from four modes and four intensities. The modes include a White+ stain-removal setting that promises whiter teeth in just one day. If you get fed up having to recharge your brush every couple of days, you’ll love this one’s 14-day battery life.

View deal: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Black Electric Toothbrush 2020 Edition, was £340, now £129.99, Amazon

The toothbrush comes with an impressive extra – a USB-charging travel case, so you can keep it topped up while away from home. Plus, you can even sync it to a mobile phone app that rates your oral care and alerts you when it’s time to replace the brush head.

The reviews are glowing online.

‘I was in two minds about buying this as it is very expensive for a toothbrush but I was persuaded by the reviews. I am so pleased I did,’ says one happy customer.

‘It makes my teeth feel like they have been cleaned by a dentist,’ enthuses another.

‘It’s so quiet it doesn’t wake my husband up,’ says a third – which makes us wonder if they clean their teeth in bed?!

Take a look at the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000, 2020 Edition deal here.

Seriously, toothbrushing doesn’t get smarter than this.