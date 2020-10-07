Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals – cash in on cordless vacuums, robots, power cleaners and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A good cleaner is a must-have for any home. So grab yourself a brand new one at an insanely low price by taking advantage of our Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals.

No matter how much you clean your home, it always seems like your floors and furniture endlessly collect dust and dirt. So you may be in need of a new vacuum.

There are many vacuums that pack a punch; cordless, upright, cylinder and robot varieties all can handle your cleaning needs.

Remember you need to put some thought into your next vacuum. The right one depends on the size of your home, its flooring and whether you have children, pets or both! But below, we’ll take you through what vacuum cleaners are on offer for Amazon Prime Day.

Find the latest Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals here

Best Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals 2020

Hetty vacuum : get the iconic Hetty for an all-time low price! Was £120 now just £89 at Amazon

Shark cordless vacuum: upgrade to a cordless vacuum, was £180 now just £120 at Amazon

Handheld mini vacuum: ideal for cars and tight spaces, now just £29.99 at Amazon

Hetty HET160 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum

Who needs a Henry when you can have a Hetty? This classic cylinder vacuum is already on a cut-price offer from Amazon at under £100, a bargain for a cleaner which so usually sees buyers buy for a three-figure sum. That’s because these vacuums are quite simply built to last. Its design is simple, solid and stair-proof.

I’m not embarrassed to admit that my Hetty vacuum once accidentally took a tumble down my wooden stairs and came out the other the side with not a scratch on it.

Its indestructibility is as impressive as its capacity. You will spend less time emptying your Hetty than other cylinder vacuums, while its innovative self-seal tab locks all the dust in the bag, meaning emptying with no dust and no mess.

Easily switch between carpets, hard-floors and stairs by simply pressing the switch on Hetty’s combi-floor tool found by the nozzle.

And for a heavyweight in the vacuum game, Hetty comes in lighter than it’s family members. This 6-litre cylinder version comes in at 7.5kg, which is less than dry vacuum cleaner Harry (8.5kg) and the chunkier 9-litre Henry (8kg).

Buy now: Hetty HET160 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum – Was £129.99, now £99.00 (save 24%), Amazon



Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner [IZ201UK]

How does £100 off a cordless Shark vacuum cleaner sound? This Shark model comes with Anti Hair Wrap Technology. It means that it will pick up hair hassle-free, while also separating the hair inside the vacuum. Meaning you won’t have to untangle the bristle-brush roll after your done with it.

I wasn’t kidding when I said this vacuum was agile. It can bend into angles we humans simply can’t, which is great when cleaning low-lying furniture. The 40-minute run-time is impressive, and its removable battery can be charged anywhere, offering you complete flexibility when tidying your home.

Buy now: Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UK] – was £249.00, now £349.99 (save 29%), Amazon

DOFLY 8500PA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

We’ve all struggled to clean tight corners and narrow crevices in our homes. It’s a flaw of many a standard vacuum, which is why a handheld cleaner is a perfect accompaniment that ensures a tidy and dust-free home.

This 120 Watt cordless, handheld and portable offering from DOFLY cleans up corners and flat areas with ease.

It’s called the 8500PA because this number means it has seriously strong suction. It can pick up even the peskiest speck of dirt or dust, which is then stored in a stainless steel dual-filter system which is easy to clean.

It also does a great job in the car. Its four-in-one accessories pack, complete with hose, long nozzle, brush nozzle and extra filter helps you clean deep into the seats of your car, no matter how long you’ve been putting off tidying it.

One drawback is the charging time. It takes 2.5-3 hours to fully charge, which provides around 40 minutes of cleaning time. Hopefully, you won’t need this handheld for 40 minutes straight, but it certainly is thirsty for electricity.

Video Of The Week

So confident is DOFLY of its handheld wonder, it’s guaranteeing three years of satisfaction. If you’re unhappy with the 8500PA within the first three years, DOFLY will give you a refund or replacement. Result!

Buy now: DOFLY 8500PA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner – was £36.49, now £26.33 (save 28%), Amazon

Look out for more great bargains on a range of homeware, kitchenware and much more on Amazon Prime Day (October 13-14) on our website!

