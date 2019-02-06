Amy Childs shares her stylish new Obaby nursery collection

The Celebrity Mum of the Year winner and former TOWIE star is announced as official brand ambassador

Amy Childs reveals she’s been working on a new range with leading nursery furniture brand, Obaby. The television personality, Celebrity Mum of the Year winner and now mummy blogger has been unveiled as the new official face of the brand.

Having two children of her own, Amy knows a thing or two about the needs from nursery furniture. Making her the perfect choice for Obaby to work alongside.

‘We are so happy that Amy is working with us, ‘ says Darren Pumfrett, Managing Director at Obaby. ‘having a young family, and having our products for her children’s rooms, she understands the needs and pressures on parents to find reliable, safe and attractive furniture.’

Amy Childs new nursery collection

‘I am honestly so excited to be the face of such a fantastic and trusted brand,’ exclaims Amy. ‘ The furniture is amazing quality, useful for all parents and children alike. It is so versatile that it will complement any child’s nursery. Polly has had the furniture since she was born and it’s been great.’

On her Instagram Amy talks about why she loves her new Madrid range so much (as seen above). ‘For me as a Mum of two gorgeous little ones I can never have enough storage. So, my favourite things about this range is that IT HAS SO MUCH’ says Amy animatedly.

‘With the under drawer on the cot bed, the storage unit and the double wardrobe. I’m spoilt for choice.’

Obaby have become a household name for nursery furniture. Designing award winning collections, including most recent Stamford sleigh range (above).

Having starred in the original series of The Only Way is Essex Amy has gone on to become a successful business woman, model and fashion designer. Working with the nursery brand felt like a natural progression for her, as it’s very close to her heart.

Amy was proudly crowned Celebrity Mum of the Year 2017, after having her daughter Polly. She went on to have a baby boy, in September last year.

Amy leaves fans wanting more, saying, ‘I can’t wait for you to see the exciting plans we have for the year ahead.’

Watch this space!