The weather may have taken a turn for the worse this week, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to fantasize about spending our summer evenings soaking up the sun in the comfort of our own garden.

And while we may usually hop foot it to our nearest Ikea to deck our outdoor spaces out with some of their quirky finds, Argos have actually beaten them to the punch this year with their very own Scandi-style range of garden furniture.

Argos garden furniture

The six-seater table

Buy now: Argos Home Richmond 6 Seater Wooden Patio Set, £350, Argos

A standout from the range is the six-seater wooden patio set, which allows you to take your dining room outside in the warmer months. Made from solid wood, this versatile set comfortably seats six and comes with two benches and two armchairs with removable cushions.

We’re a great fan of benches for garden dining, as you can always squeeze on an extra person if needs be!

The floor cushion

Buy now: Argos Home Global Floor Cushion, £35, Argos

There’s also plenty of cushions to buy that would make for a more comfortable sunbathing option. Should you want to forgo laying on a towel but aren’t blessed with a sun lounger.

The Global Monochrome Floor Cushion is a great option for alternative seating, and can be easily stored away when not in use. You can even bring it inside and use it as an extra cushion in your living room

The tableware

The Stockholm Spring Outdoor collection is ideal for terraces and urban spaces. It brings minimal and understated design through functional furniture, tableware and home accessories.

A fresh colour palette of soothing green tones, muted charcoals and pale corals channels the dusky hues of the Swedish landscape. Together these shades form a restful environment, perfect for chilling in your garden as the sun sets.

Buy now: Argos Home Stockholm Geometric Jug, £8.50, Argos

For a stylish accompaniment to your new table and chairs, why not add a modern blend of geometric shapes with their melamine tableware? A highlight of the collection is the multifaceted Geo Jug in smoked grey. Perfect for cooling summer refreshments.

With so many amazing options to chose from, you’ll be able to spruce your garden up easily. And just in time for when the sun finally decides to stay!