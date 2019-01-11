This Asda Disney bedding is guaranteed to get the kids to bed on time!

Little ones can sleep like Disney Princes and Princesses with this new collection

If you’re looking to dress up your child’s bedroom you can’t go wrong with a character from the new Asda Disney bedding! From The Lion King’s Simba to The Little Mermaid’s Ariel, there’s a Disney favourite for all.

Any one of these sets will instantly transform a Disney fan’s bedroom!

New Asda Disney bedding

The Lion King

This adorable set is perfect for The Lion King fans – decorated with a young Simba and his best friend, and future wife, Nala playing on one side. The reverse shows the cute pair with their tails connecting to form a love heart.

The single set is made from poly-cotton easy care fabric to make washing a breeze.

Buy now: Pink Disney Lion King Duvet Set, £15, George Home at Asda

The Little Mermaid

Little mermaids will love this fun Disney dress up duvet set. As they lay their head down on the pillow and pull the duvet up, they will magically be transformed into Ariel.

Best of all the reversible design allows the choice of being on land or under the sea! this will have them tucked up in bed earlier than ever!

Buy now: Disney Princess Reversible Ariel Duvet set, £15, George Home at Asda

Aladdin

If one of your child’s wishes is to have a magical bedding set, this could be the answer! This Disney Aladdin duvet set is made from easy care fabric, making washing a dream – every parents wish surely?! The clever reversible design features Genie’s body on one side, his head on the pillowcase, with his the magic lamp on the other.

Buy now: Disney Aladdin Genie Duvet set, £15, George Home at Asda

Complete the look with this cheeky Genie cushion!

Buy now: Disney Aladdin Genie Mini Cushion, £6, George Home at Asda

Those in the know will tell you that if you’re after style on a shoestring, Asda bedding always delivers!