We'll take one of everything...

Mary Poppins Returns. The rebooted sequel to 60s’ Disney classic debuts in cinemas in the UK on December 21st.

And as the countdown to this magical movie moment begins, Primark have announced the launch of a Mary Poppins collection – and it’s hitting stores this week!

A double dose of Disney: Disney fans need to know about this new Primark collection

Covering clothing, homeware and accessories the range is practically perfect in every way – and prices start from a wallet-pleasing £2.

Here are some of our favourite picks…

Primark Mary Poppins Bedding

You’ll have a night full of sweet dreams thanks to this pretty pink bedding set, which is available as both a double (pictured above) and single.

Buy in-store this week: Mary Poppins double bedspread, £18, Primark

Primark Mary Poppins Cushions

Mary Poppins’ signature catchphrase combined with the backdrop of iconic London landmarks make these cushions truly memorable.

Buy in-store this week: Mary Poppins cushions, £6, Primark

Primark Mary Poppins Candle

This quirky candle pays homage to the Banks’ address on Cherry Tree Lane and gives out a heady scent for an impressive 25 hours.

Buy in-store this week: Mary Poppins candle, £7, Primark

Primark Mary Poppins Plaque

This inspirational quote from the knowledgeable nanny is perfect for perking up a plain wall.

Buy in-store this week: Mary Poppins plaque, £2, Primark

Primark Mary Poppins Tea Towels

These umbrella motif tea towels will make drying up less of a chore.

Video Of The Week

Buy in-store this week: Mary Poppins Tea Towels, £5, Primark

Primark Mary Poppins Coasters

Perch your cuppa on these cute-as-a-button coasters and add in a slice of cake for good measure.

Buy in-store this week: Mary Poppins Coasters, £4, Primark

Give your home a touch of magic: Aldi has launched an adorable Mickey Mouse range; and prices start from just £2.99!

We have a feeling this range will go down easier than a spoonful of sugar – fans need to be quick!

What’s your favourite piece from the collection?