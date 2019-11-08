If you’re looking to update your bedroom this season with something fun and stylish, check out the Asda faces bedding that Instagram is going crazy for.

Finding bedding that is fun yet grown-up can sometimes be a bit of a challenge. However, this Asda bedding covered in black and white faces nails it.

Over the last year, abstract faces have inspired our earrings, t-shirts and have slowly seeped their way into our homes on scatter cushions and vases. Finally, they have landed on our bed, and we are itching to add these artistic sheets into our bedding rotation.

We’re not the only ones. When the Asda faces bedding appeared on the GeorgeAtAsda Instagram, it quickly clocked up 12,773 views. Fans were commenting:

‘OMG I love this! Let’s get it!’

‘That’s some pretty cool bedding.’

One fan who had been tagged by her friend responded saying: ‘Oh my gosh thank you so much! I am buying this tomorrow. Aghhhh 🔥’

The bedding has proven just as a big a hit on the George Home website. The George bedding has already achieved a 5-star rating, with customers singing the beddings praises.

Buy now: Black and White Faces Duvet Set, King Size, £14, George at Asda

‘Very lovely print looks fantastic on and really unique! Would definitely recommend,’ says one shopper.

‘I really do not need anymore duvet covers at the moment but simply could not resist buying this…very eye-catching! Quality and value of George bedlinen goes without saying,’ commented another.

The sheets have already sold out in single and double. However, they are still available to buy in King size for £14.

They are reversible, with one side covered in the black and white faces design. The flipside features a more subtle predominantly black design with small white illustrations.

Either go for a subtle statement with the black design facing upwards, and the duvet folded over to reveal the eye-catching design below. Alternatively, make a statement by showing off the face side, pairing it with jewel-tone cushions.

Will you be adding this George face bedding to your basket during your next Asda shop?