Will you give these frightful new Asda gnomes a home this halloween?

Give trick-or-treaters a delightful fright with these latest characters

The much-loved Asda gnomes have had a goulish makeover for Halloween. Love them or loathe them, there’s no denying their popularity because the sales figures speak for themselves. George Home revealed its unicorn gnome sold out in under 12 hours!

Looking for Halloween inspiration? Pinterest has revealed the Halloween trends set to spook us this year!

The supermarket chain continues to reign supreme as the official home of the garden gnome – with a new Halloween range.

Asda’s first Halloween collection features a vampire, a witch and Frankenstein Monster.

New Asda gnomes

This witch isn’t wicked, she’s friendly. She’s clearly a fashion witch, shunning the all-black dress code and wearing autumnal spiced hues.

Is it just us, or could you be a distant relative of Shrek?

Buy now: Witch Gnome, £6, George Home

Frankenstein Monster will happily welcome guests to your Halloween party.

Buy now: Frankenstein Gnome, £6, George Home

After the speedy sales of the unicorn gnome, we predict this Halloween range will fly off shelves. Here’s hoping Asda have sufficient stock to meet the forecast unprecedented demand.

Buy now: Vampire Gnome, £6, George Home

Regular Asda shoppers can’t NOT have noticed the gnomes! Of both the giant and mini variety, they’ve been appearing in the aisles a lot in recent years.

We brought you news of the festive happy chappies and previous to that we shared tales of regal gnomes – there’s literally a gnome themed for every occasion at George Home.

The sell-out Unicorn gnome

‘We have become well-known for our giant gnomes and we really enjoy coming up with new quirky designs every season,’ says Isabelle Wynne, Outdoor Buyer for Asda, ‘As well as the eccentric twist on the traditional gnome, this year we’ve introduced the unicorn, a favourite with the Asda customer right now – and they are flying off the shelves.’

The gruesome mini characters, priced at £6 each, are available to buy online and in stores nationwide now.