If you’ve yet to give your home the spooky treatment then you had better get a move on, as Halloween is just around the corner. These Asda Halloween decorations are bound to add a little ghoulish glamour to the holiday.

The terrifyingly glitzy Asda Halloween decorations are currently available in stores and online. This year Asda has given its decorations a millennial make-over, complete with glittery pumpkins, neon lights and an iridescent skull.

Why don’t we take a look at some of the spooky highlights?

Pastel pumpkins

As soon as we clapped eyes on these pastel-coloured mini pumpkins we were smitten. Costing just £1 each, they come with three captions including ‘boo’, ‘creep it real’ and our personal favourite ‘witch please.’ We’ll take all three please.

In store only: ‘Witch Please’ pumpkin, £1, George at Asda

Glitter pumpkin

If pastels aren’t your thing you can keep things a little more traditional – with a glitter twist of course – with a black or orange glitter pumpkin. They are available in mini-version for just £1 or normal pumpkin size costing £3.

Buy now: Glitter pumpkin, £3, George at Asda

Iridescent skull

If you have a slightly macabre taste in interiors, like us, you could be tempted to leave this iridescent skull up all year round in a hallway or living room. The skull includes LED’s and is battery powered, so when lit up gives off a creepy shimmery glow.

Position it in-front off a dark backdrop for the full effect.

Buy now: Iridescent skull, £8, George at Asda

Neon bat light

This gothic neon-style bat light is a funky finishing touch to any monster bash this Halloween. The light is battery powered so you won’t need to worry about a cable ruining the psychedelic purple glow.

Buy now: Neon bat light, £8, George at Asda

Day of the Dead bunting

The supermarket’s Halloween bunting has had a day of the dead makeover. Inspired by the Mexican holiday celebrated on the 2nd November, the skulls are decked out in roses and hats. There is even a paper skeleton with movable arms if you fancy going the whole festive hog.

In store only: Bunting, £1, George at Asda

Will you be adding any of these creepy treats to your shopping basket this weekend?