‘Witch please’, these Asda decorations will take your Halloween bash to the next level

All that glitters and shines meets the things that go bump in the night
Rebecca Knight

If you’ve yet to give your home the spooky treatment then you had better get a move on, as Halloween is just around the corner. These Asda Halloween decorations are bound to add a little ghoulish glamour to the holiday.

The terrifyingly glitzy Asda Halloween decorations are currently available in stores and online. This year Asda has given its decorations a millennial make-over, complete with glittery pumpkins, neon lights and an iridescent skull.

Why don’t we take a look at some of the spooky highlights?

Pastel pumpkins

Asda Halloween decorations

As soon as we clapped eyes on these pastel-coloured mini pumpkins we were smitten. Costing just £1 each, they come with three captions including ‘boo’, ‘creep it real’ and our personal favourite ‘witch please.’ We’ll take all three please.

In store only: ‘Witch Please’ pumpkin, £1, George at Asda

Glitter pumpkin

Asda Halloween decorations

If pastels aren’t your thing you can keep things a little more traditional – with a glitter twist of course – with a black or orange glitter pumpkin. They are available in mini-version for just £1 or normal pumpkin size costing £3.

Buy now: Glitter pumpkin, £3, George at Asda

Iridescent skull

Asda halloween decorations

 

If you have a slightly macabre taste in interiors, like us,  you could be tempted  to leave this iridescent skull up all year round in a hallway or living room. The skull includes LED’s and is battery powered, so when lit up gives off a creepy shimmery glow.

Position it in-front off a dark backdrop for the full effect.

Buy now: Iridescent skull, £8, George at Asda

Neon bat light

Asda halloween decorations

This gothic neon-style bat light is a funky finishing touch to any monster bash this Halloween. The light is battery powered so you won’t need to worry about a cable ruining the psychedelic purple glow.

Buy now: Neon bat light, £8, George at Asda

Day of the Dead bunting

Asda halloween decorations

The supermarket’s Halloween bunting has had a day of the dead makeover. Inspired by the Mexican holiday celebrated on the 2nd November, the skulls are decked out in roses and hats. There is even a paper skeleton with movable arms if you fancy going the whole festive hog.

In store only: Bunting, £1, George at Asda

Will you be adding any of these creepy treats to your shopping basket this weekend?

