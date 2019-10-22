Let’s put Christmas on hold for a moment and come back to the present. If nothing more than to appreciate the current new homeware collections filling the shops. Today the spotlight is on the highly desirable new Asda cushions.

In particular the new ‘Purposeful’ collection of tassel and pom-pom cushions and throws, all on-trend and affordable.

Thanks to a muted pink and soft grey colour palette these home accessories are the perfect tran-seasonal pieces.

The team at George Home share this close up snap of the cushion collection yesterday. In a mere 24 hours it’s generated a whopping 2,364 likes and 32 comments. Some of which saying:

‘Thank you SO much for the share!!! Your cushion game is on point at the moment, I bought 8 💁🏻‍♀️’

‘💗😍💗😍.’

‘These are cute 💗.’

‘I love buying stuff from #georgehome just bought 6 cushions for my new sofa,’ exclaims one dedicated fan.

One fraught shopper enquires, ‘Are these only available online? Been checking my local store and not a sign of them.’ The accessories are in stores, it just might be that stocks are low.

We incorporated the above shot in our Trends feature because it’s a shining example of the current trend for ‘Honest Comforts’.

The trend in which comforting textures, soft colours and decorative details are key for textiles. Think quilted throws and tactile weaves, and thick woollen blankets with decorative fringing, tassels and trims.

Layer up comforting cushions, throws and knits can make any space feel instantly inviting. This approach will see you through the winter and still light enough to see your home fashionably dressed ready for spring.

The pink woven loop cushions has delighted those who have snapped it up already it this season.

Awarding the cushion five out of five stars, one shopper says, ‘Really love this cushion, obsessed with Pom poms at the moment! I had to get it in grey too.’ A shopping spirit we can get onboard with, buying an accessory you love in all available colourways.

With another five star review reading, ‘Great quality and price. Bought these a couple of weeks ago and they are great. Really nice firm shape and look expensive. They are exactly as shown in the photos.’

