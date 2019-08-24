Hurray for the looong weekend! A whole day extra, to do with as we like.

Whether you’re tackling a DIY project or hosting a BBQ, we can guarantee one thing you won’t like to do is waste any of the free time. And that includes turning up to the shops and find them closed!

Because this can happen, as shops often open and close at unusual times during any holiday period.

We’ve compiled a handy one-stop list of DIY store and supermarket August Bank Holiday opening times, to make your life a little bit easier.

August bank holiday opening times 2019

Tesco bank holiday opening times

On Sunday, all Extra, Metro and Superstores will operate from their usual opening times until 7pm, with Express stores closing at 10pm.

Large stores may also open between 9am-6pm and 8am-10pm for Express stores.

Opening hours may vary from store to store, so Tesco advise customers to visit the Tesco store locator to check their local store’s opening times over the bank holiday weekend.

Sainsbury’s bank holiday opening times

All Sainsbury’s stores will be open as usual, but times may vary from town to town.

You can check the specific time for your local branch closer to the time using the Sainsbury’s store finder.

Asda bank holiday opening times

The opening hours will vary depending on the store. But generally speaking stores will be open on Sunday from 10am-4pm and Monday 6am-8pm.

You can check the specific time for your local Asda branch using the online store finder.

Morrisons Bank Holiday opening times

Across the long weekend the majority of Morrisons will be open from 9am-6pm. Normal Sunday hours apply 10am-4pm.

Use the Morrisons store locator to find more specific local store opening times, especially for stores with petrol stations.

Waitrose Bank Holiday opening times

Waitrose is open this Sunday from 10am-4pm and on bank holiday Monday 8am-6pm.

Use the branch finder to check the timings of your local Waitrose.

Aldi Bank Holiday opening times

Aldi supermarkets will be open normal working hours over the August bank holiday weekend. That’s Sunday 10am-4pm and Monday from 8am-6pm. Ideal to help to dash to if you run low on beverages once the summer soiree is in full swing.

For more specific local store times, visit the Aldi store finder.

Lidl bank holiday opening times

The discount supermarket will be operating a special bank holiday opening time of 8am-8pm (instead of 8am-10pm). However normal Sunday hours of 10am-4pm apply.

For specific times at your local store, visit the Lidl store finder.

B&Q bank holiday opening times

The DIY retailer is there for all your need this week, with stores open business as usual.

To check your local store times visit the B&Q store finder.

Wickes Bank Holiday opening times

No need to panic, Wickes opening hours over the bank holiday are pretty standard across Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sunday hours are 10am-4pm.

To see specific details for your local store check the Wickes Stores.

Worth noting this bank holiday weekend, Wickes is offering ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Half Price’ on ALL PAINT. Available online and in-store from tomorrow until Monday.

Homebase bank holiday opening times

This DIY hero is one hand all weekend too, open Saturday 8am-8pm; Sunday 10am-4pm and Monday 8am-8pm.

Check the opening times of your local store using Homebase store finder.

High Street August bank holiday opening times 2019

Argos bank holiday opening times 2019

Argos opening times vary from store to store, nationwide. On Sunday, stores are open as normal from 10am-4pm and on Monday 9am-5.30pm.

Check the opening times of your local store using the Argos branch finder.

John Lewis bank holiday opening times 2019

The majority of John Lewis stores will be open from 9am-5pm over the long weekend. But operating normal Sunday hours of 10a.m-4pm.

Find your local store for more specific timings.

Happy (sunny) bank holiday to all!