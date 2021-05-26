We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re planning to get your friends round for a BBQ party this bank holiday weekend, make sure you snap up the Aldi 2-in-1 grill and firepit.

For anyone struggling to choose between a new BBQ or a stylish firepit to keep warm during the British summer, Aldi has brought us the perfect compromise. Though it wouldn’t be fair to just call it just a compromise, as this is the ultimate garden party centrepiece perfect for small garden ideas.

Aldi 2-in-1 grill and firepit

The 2 in 1 grill and firepit is designed to be used first as a grill at the beginning of the night, before converting it into a firepit to cuddle up around. It is kitted out with a grill plate, raised grill grate and a stainless steel wok. There are 3 wooden shelves that you can stack full of plates of prawn skewers and steak strips, ready to throw on the grill.

In contrast to typical BBQ’s the circular shape makes the grill more of a communal experience where everyone can chip in and grill their favourite meat or vegetable skewers to perfection. It also allows you to get a little more creative when it comes to whipping up dishes outdoors. Forget half-burnt sausages, the wok will allow you to knock up a tasty stir fry to pair with your grilled prawns.

When the sun does start to go down and the food is finished, the grill can be easily and safely converted into a firepit to keep warm around. The grill and firepit are black powder coated and durable, so you won’t need to worry about it lasting the next couple of summers.

Buy now: 2-in-1 grill and firepit, £229.99, Aldi

The Aldi grill and firepit will set you back £229.99, that might not sound like a deal, but when you factor in the cost of buying a stylish firepit and grill separately this is a bargain. The grill officially goes on sale 27th May, however, it is currently available to pre-order. You may want to act fast as it is selling out quickly. It’s an online exclusive, so once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Aldi’s 2-in-1 grill and firepit join Aldi’s latest incredible garden buys including the infamous Aldi egg chair and stylish Aldi pizza oven. Both have proved so popular that they’re almost impossible to keep in stock.

We have a feeling this new addition could prove just as popular.