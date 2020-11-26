We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One Black Friday furniture deal you should definitely take a look at is this exquisite marble dining table and chairs, owned by ex-TOWIE star Billie Faiers.

To transform your home into a kingdom for you and your family, a new dining table and chair set can do wonders for your kitchen or dining room.

Billie Faiers has certainly been doing this very thing. She’s taken to Instagram to show off her gorgeous marble table that forms part of an update to her family’s living space.

One family member that has given the contemporary marble dining table and chairs his royal seal of approval is son, Arthur. Dubbed ‘King Arthur’ in Billie’s post, he sits at the head of the marble-topped table, with a broad smile across his face.

Billie Faiers’ marble dining table and chairs

He may be smiling because he knows how happy his Mum and Dad are with the table and chairs. They are covered in milky white velvet with a brushed gold frame. Furthermore, you can get that happy feeling too, as the set is now 25% off as part of Black Friday!

Usually priced at £949, the chandelier is now reduced by a quarter, so get it now for £711.75. However, please note, to treat yourselves to the deal you have to sign up to Shabby Store’s website first.

Marble and Gold Dining Table: was £949, now £711.75

This beautiful dining table, now over £200 off, features a beautiful organic marble top. Its white colour is textured by wispy black veining and the table is supported by legs made from solid stainless steel. A versatile, yet stylish dining table fit for any occasion. View Deal Black Friday dining table and chair deals



If you like the aesthetic of Billie Faiers’ marble dining table and chairs, but still feel that the price tag is a little bit out of reach right now, there are a bunch of alternatives you can choose from. And as it’s Black Friday, many of them are on a discount.

So take a peek at these cut-price dining tables and chairs deals.

Isabelle Dining Set with 6 Chairs: was £600.88, now £449.99



An alternative to marble, this six-seater wooden dining set is an elegant choice for the home. Plus, each piece has a lacquered finish, except for the tabletop, which has natural wood grain. Faux suede is upholstered into every seat, making meal times comfortable for the whole family. View Deal Abbie Dining Set with 4 Chairs: was £465, now £304.99



This white wooden set is a solid choice for a family of four or less. Made from sturdy pine, this table can handle thousands of family dinners. One happy customer says: ‘Dining set and trunk looking good in the new kitchen. Thank you for helping my dream come true.’ View Deal

For more Black Friday deals, be sure to check out our website for all the latest news on the best discounts around.

Happy shopping!