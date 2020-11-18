We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve been thinking of treating yourself to a brand new bed for a while, Black Friday 2020 is the time to take the plunge! With jaw-dropping discounts from some of our favourite brands on a huge range of bed styles, you’re bound to find your perfect bed and save money at the same time – a win win when it comes to a big-ticket buy like a bed! In need of inspiration to get you in the mood?

Our round up of best beds is a great place to start to help you decide what the dream bed looks like to you.

Furniture Village’s Black Friday sale deals are already live, offering great savings of up to 50%. While Dreams hasn’t launched its Black Friday deals quite yet, the Autumn sale is definitely worth checking out in the meantime. And there will be plenty of other bed deals to be had from some of our faves like Argos and John Lewis this Black Friday, so watch this space…

Black Friday bed deals – quick links

Black Friday bed frame deals

The choice of style and material when it comes to bed frames is huge, from Scandi-style wood (painted or natural) to upholstered beds in luxurious fabrics, to showstopping four-posters. Whatever your style, you’ll find a frame to suit.

Black Friday divan bed deals

Offering comfort in spades, often with great storage options, divans are a popular bed choice for good reason. Divan bases are made up of a timber frame covered in fabric, and come with either a sprung edge or platform base.

Harrison Spinks Yorkshire 9500 divan set, was £2,599, now £1,799, Furniture Village

Save £800 on this luxurious, handcrafted Harrison Spinks divan base. The pillow top mattress, handcrafted in Yorkshire, is made with 9,500 pocket springs in king size, plus hemp, Yorkshire wool and cotton. It comes in 11 colours, including this gorgeous blush pink ‘Seven Blossom’. View Deal

Black Friday chair bed deals

The perfect solution when it comes to providing a comfortable spot for overnight guests.

Infinity leather chair sofabed, was 1,605 now £1,195, Furniture Village

Comfort is everything when it comes to this World of Leather chair bed, with its deep, pocket-sprung seat upholstered in soft leather. Choose from a number of shades from neutrals to bolds (we love the Honey Yellow). View Deal

Black Friday bunk bed deals

Space-saving and fun, bunk beds have long been a kids’ room favourite, and deservedly so.

Stompa Nexus bunk bed with trundle, was £869, now £649, Furniture Village

Perfect for sleepovers – save £220 on this smart bunk bed that sleeps three, rather than the usual two! The white-painted pine and central ladder are perfect for a timeless, Scandi-style look. View Deal

Black Friday storage bed deals

We’re firmly of the opinion you can never have too much storage, which is why we’re big fans of storage beds.

Black Friday deals on storage beds are what Ideal Home’s Editor Heather Young has been waiting for, as she’s in the market for a new bed. She’s after ottoman style storage where the mattress platform lifts from the bed as her bedroom is long and narrow, but beds with storage drawers are just as handy.

Isabella wooden ottoman bed frame, was £499, now £449, Dreams

You can stash towels, bedlinen, out of season clothes or even toys in a a handy storage bed like this one. It’s currently £50 off, and we expect more deals like these as Black Friday approaches. View Deal

Good luck finding the bed of your dreams!