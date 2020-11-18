If you’ve been thinking of treating yourself to a brand new bed for a while, Black Friday 2020 is the time to take the plunge! With jaw-dropping discounts from some of our favourite brands on a huge range of bed styles, you’re bound to find your perfect bed and save money at the same time – a win win when it comes to a big-ticket buy like a bed! In need of inspiration to get you in the mood?
Our round up of best beds is a great place to start to help you decide what the dream bed looks like to you.
Furniture Village’s Black Friday sale deals are already live, offering great savings of up to 50%. While Dreams hasn’t launched its Black Friday deals quite yet, the Autumn sale is definitely worth checking out in the meantime. And there will be plenty of other bed deals to be had from some of our faves like Argos and John Lewis this Black Friday, so watch this space…
Black Friday bed frame deals
The choice of style and material when it comes to bed frames is huge, from Scandi-style wood (painted or natural) to upholstered beds in luxurious fabrics, to showstopping four-posters. Whatever your style, you’ll find a frame to suit.
Ariel velvet bed frame, was £1,329, now £995, Furniture Village
Right now there’s an incredible £995 saving on this beauty of a bed! It doesn’t get more sumptuous that a velvet bed frame, and the Ariel from Furniture village is a stunning example that comes in four colours, including ever-popular grey and on-trend navy.
Harvard metal bed frame, was £399.99 now £299.99, Bensons for Beds
Save £25% on this classic metal bed frame by Sleepmasters in a timeless black finish.
Black Friday divan bed deals
Offering comfort in spades, often with great storage options, divans are a popular bed choice for good reason. Divan bases are made up of a timber frame covered in fabric, and come with either a sprung edge or platform base.
Harrison Spinks Yorkshire 9500 divan set, was £2,599, now £1,799, Furniture Village
Save £800 on this luxurious, handcrafted Harrison Spinks divan base. The pillow top mattress, handcrafted in Yorkshire, is made with 9,500 pocket springs in king size, plus hemp, Yorkshire wool and cotton. It comes in 11 colours, including this gorgeous blush pink ‘Seven Blossom’.
Black Friday chair bed deals
The perfect solution when it comes to providing a comfortable spot for overnight guests.
Infinity leather chair sofabed, was 1,605 now £1,195, Furniture Village
Comfort is everything when it comes to this World of Leather chair bed, with its deep, pocket-sprung seat upholstered in soft leather. Choose from a number of shades from neutrals to bolds (we love the Honey Yellow).
Black Friday bunk bed deals
Space-saving and fun, bunk beds have long been a kids’ room favourite, and deservedly so.
Stompa Nexus bunk bed with trundle, was £869, now £649, Furniture Village
Perfect for sleepovers – save £220 on this smart bunk bed that sleeps three, rather than the usual two! The white-painted pine and central ladder are perfect for a timeless, Scandi-style look.
Black Friday storage bed deals
We’re firmly of the opinion you can never have too much storage, which is why we’re big fans of storage beds.
Black Friday deals on storage beds are what Ideal Home’s Editor Heather Young has been waiting for, as she’s in the market for a new bed. She’s after ottoman style storage where the mattress platform lifts from the bed as her bedroom is long and narrow, but beds with storage drawers are just as handy.
Isabella wooden ottoman bed frame, was £499, now £449, Dreams
You can stash towels, bedlinen, out of season clothes or even toys in a a handy storage bed like this one. It’s currently £50 off, and we expect more deals like these as Black Friday approaches.
Good luck finding the bed of your dreams!