One of the biggest shopping holidays of the year is nearly here, so get ahead of the game with these early Black Friday cordless vacuum deals.

With more of us staying at home, as well as the day’s getting shorter, a reliable vacuum is more important than ever as we stay inside our warm, cosy homes.

With all this staying in, our floors are much more likely to need a good clean. Whether you have carpet, laminate, vinyl or wooden floorboards, a convenient, cordless vacuum cleaner can eliminate any mess.

But sometimes cordless vacuums can be pricy. As technology gets better and better inside our vacuums, the price tends to rise up too – but not right now.

With Black Friday just around the corner, we reveal some the best value-for-money cordless vacs on the market. Get ahead of the deal hunters with these great early Black Friday cordless vacuum deals.

Best Early Black Friday cordless vacuum deals 2020

In your home is there pet hair everywhere?

For millions of pet owners across the country, hoovering up strands, mounds and clumps of hair left by their animals is a thankless, joyless task.

However, this Shark IZ201UKT speeds up the process and makes the process as painless as possible. With the cordless vacuum’s Anti Hair Wrap Technology, the Shark removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean. So not only do you get powerful suction on any surface, you’re getting back valuable minutes of your time by not pulling out tricky pet hair from your vacuum.

This vacuum is also as bendy and flexible as your pet too. With what Shark dubs as ‘Flexology’, with this cordless vacuum you can easily clean under low lying furniture.

And with a saving of £128.99, including free delivery if you have Amazon Prime, this is a deal that won’t be around for long.

View deal: Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UKT] – was £379.99, now £251 (save 34%), Amazon

Bosch BBH3251GB Serie 4 Flexxo ProHome, was £228.98, now £199.99 (save 13%), John Lewis



Bish, bash, Bosch! Your new cordless vacuum is here to save the day. Bosch’s BBH3251GB Serie 4 comes with a built-in 2-in-1 handheld and handstick design, so you can quickly alternate between the main vacuum and your attachment. If you’re in a rush and need a spotless sofa, you can always depend on this handy handheld gadget.

It also comes with an electro brush that ensures thorough cleaning on floors of all surface types. However, one slight drawback is the charging time. The rechargeable lithium-Ion batteries need about 4-5 hours of charging time to provide 55 minutes of power. Hopefully, you won’t forget to regularly charge this Bosch, because it could leave you red-faced when your house desperately needs a clean.

View deal: Bosch BBH3251GB Serie 4 Flexxo ProHome – was £228.98, now £199.99 (save 13%), John Lewis

It’s rare to see a Dyson on offer outside of the holiday season. So with a humble saving of £30, snap up the gold standard of vacuums with this brilliant cordless offering from Dyson.

The V8 Animal provides powerful suction for carpets and homes with pets, giving you 40 minutes of reliable runtime.

It’s certainly an improvement of Dyson’s V6 Animal; with 150% more brush bar power, the vacuum’s bristles drive deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. And if you need to go handheld, do so with ease, as the vacuum detaches from the floor tool seamlessly. So you can move about quickly while doing the spring clean.

View deal: Dyson V8 Animal Handheld: was £399.99, now £369.90 (save 8%), Amazon

Black + Decker is no longer known as just a power tools company. But this cordless vacuum has so much suction you’ll think it’s being powered by a pneumatic drill.

And at just 18 Watts, this PowerSeries won’t cost you a fortune to keep charged, especially as it has a very nice runtime of 58 minutes. And with a removable battery pack, you could even buy a spare battery and double its runtime.

Talking of time, you’ll save yourself some at the click of a button. Its quick-release dust bowl makes emptying this cordless vacuum extremely simple.

View deal: Black + Decker PowerSeries Extreme BHFEV182C-GB – was £179, now £129 (save 27%), Currys

What should I look for in a new vacuum cleaner?

You’re going to want to spend £150 for a good-quality cordless vacuum that can clean up properly – although with the Black Friday discounts on offer here, you might sneak that quality for less. If you invest more, you might get stronger, more consistent cleaning power, a longer batter life, and some very helpful tools.

Read our buying guide for more advice: Best cordless vacuum cleaners – the top cable-free stick cleaners

Ideally, you’ll want a few tools that are stored onboard your vacuum. That way, you’ll be able to make a quick draw and switch, sharp shooter style, when you spot a cobweb up high or need to clean upholstery.

One other feature worth going for is a HEPA filter. This removes tiny particles from the air that can aggravate breathing issues such as asthma.