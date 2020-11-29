Black Friday sofa deals – cash in on big savings for a comfy new couch to lounge in style

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s one of the most important purchases for your home, so replacing your sofa isn’t a decision to be rushed. This living room staple is also one of the most expensive furniture purchases to make. Family life revolves around the sofa, so it has to be comfortable and, preferably, last for years.

If you’re ready to upgrade yours, take a look at these smart sofa deals – ALL discounted hugely for Black Friday.

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to come around before taking the plunge, you could make some amazing savings this year. We’ve been monitoring the big furniture retailers’ Black Friday discount lists. This is our pick of the biggest deals on the most stylish sofas.

We’ve chosen our top picks in colours we love. If you love the style, but not the colour or fabric, don’t be put off. Each design comes in several different options, so the deal is still worth a look.

Each style is also available in different sizes, and corner designs with either left or right ottoman.

Browse this selection, bag your bargain… then sit back and think of the savings on your new sofa.

Best Black Friday Sofa deals

Very Black Friday sofa deals

If you’re not sure what style you want and need a wide range to browse through, head to Very first. It has a hundreds of designs in its Black Friday offering. Its own range has some timeless looks, plus there are branded ranges by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and Michelle Keegan. Our favourite is the range by Swoon – they’re simple, contemporary designs, many in luxe velvet upholstery.

Edes Fabric 2 Seater Sofa: Was £1,499, now £1,199.20, Swoon at Very

Save nearly £300 on this sofa. It’s so squashy! The simple design will work in most styles of room and its short legs give it a low profile in an open-plan space. View Deal

Munich Fabric 2 Seater Sofa: Was £1,299, now £1,039.20, Swoon at Very

Upholstered in plush velvet so you can really lounge in luxury. Also available in grey wool, though, if you prefer a more classic look. View Deal

Winston Fabric 4 Seater Sofa: was £2,299, now £1,839.20, Swoon at Very

A traditional Chesterfield design like this just won’t date. Update it in a modern colour like this ‘Kingfisher’ shade – or there are lots of others to choose from. View Deal

Landau Fabric 2 Seater Sofa: was £1,249, now £999.20, Swoon at Very

With its deep, cushioned sides, this is a sofa you can really sink into! Shown in the ‘Biscuit’ colour, but we think it’s really more of a gold tone. View Deal

Seattle Fabric Right Hand Corner Sofa: was £2,099, now £1,679.20, Swoon at Very

Space efficient in a small room, or perfect for ‘zoning’ and open-plan space. This boxy design is one you can stretch out on. View Deal

Sala Fabric 2 Seater Sofa: was £999, now £799.20, Swoon at Very

This sophisticated shape oozes Fifties glamour. Compact, with long legs to give a greater sense of airiness and space in a small room. View Deal

Holton 2 Seater Fabric Scatter Back Sofa: was £1,599, now £1,279.20, Swoon at Very

Curvy and comfy, this sofa has a traditional shape, but feels informal thanks to its loose cushions. View Deal

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Cheltenham Fabric 3-Seater Sofa: was £1,499, now £800.10, Very

Available in this inky blue or grey, this traditional Chesterfield-style sofa is a timeless design. Now at a whopping £698 discount at Very. View Deal

Camden 2-seater Fabric Sofa: was from £599, now £469, Very

Save up to £160 on this classic, comfy sofa with simple styling and chunky dark-wood feet. Also comes in blush pink and stone. View Deal

Swoon Berlin Three-seater Sofa at Very: RRP £1249, Now £999.20

Head to Very to bag a discount on the Swoon sofa collection – as the site offers 20% off. You can save £249.80 when buying this sophisticated upholstered sofa. Available in Chalk, Navy and Thunder to suit many decor styles. View Deal

Wayfair Black Friday sofa deals

Wayfair is known for its huge breadth of choice, so it’s great for a browse. The value of its deals vary widely, but these are a few of the best.

Anabella 3-Seater Sofa: was £728, now £499.99, Wayfair

Simple but sumptuous, this sofa is 31% off. Available in mint (pictured) but also yellow, aquamarine, grey, blue, brown, light grey and dark lavender. View Deal

Allison 3-Seater Sofa Bed: was £659.99, now £399.99, Wayfair

Benefit from 39% off this clean-lined sofa bed. It opens easily with a clic-clac action for overnight guests. View Deal

Stclair Reversible Sleeper Corner Sofa: was £1,411, now £979.99, Wayfair

This genius design folds completely flat to create a bed. We love the Jade colour, but there are five other options to choose from. View Deal

ScS Black Friday sofa deals

ScS, one of the UK’s largest retailers of upholstered furniture, has released a preview of epic deals along with an extra £25 off for online and in-store customers. The Black Friday deals will run from Tuesday the 17th until Monday the 30th of November.

Libby 2-seater Sofa Scatter Back: was £1,619, now £789.99, SCS

The studded detail lifts this design from smart to special. Now on sale at more than £829 off, it comes in five colour and four foot/trim options. View Deal

Cosmo 3-seater Sofa: was £1,599, now £779, SCS

Save £820 on this sumptuous chenille sofa from SCS’s Signature collection. Not only does it look good, but it also has a 20-year frame guarantee. View Deal

Joni 3 Seater Sofa: was £899, now £299, ScS

This natural feel Joni sofa is great choice to bag a bargain on a timeless design. Come Black Friday this will be even cheaper, with 65% off, down from £899 to £299. The three-seater standard back sofa is complete with plaid accent cushions and oak or mahogany effect feet. View Deal

Harry 3 Seater Sofa: was £599, Now £299, ScS

This popular upholstered sofa will be discounted by £300. It’s worth sizing it up before the big day, to make sure you are ready to make the purchase. View Deal

Sofa.com Black Friday sofa deals

Sofa.com is running its ‘Bright Friday’ event, with 15% discounts on sofas until 30th November, then 10% on 1st December and 5% off on 2nd December. The great thing about Sofa.com is its huge choice of fabric types and colours – you can create a bespoke look you love.

Jack 3-seater sofa: was £999, Now £499, Sofa.com

Exclusively designed in collaboration with Jack Wills, this mid-century, three-seater design can be with you in between 1-3 weeks, so before Christmas. We love the button dealing and choice of textured or velvet fabrics in both grey and navy. View Deal

John Lewis Black Friday sofa deals

John Lewis & Partners say that a commitment to ‘never knowingly undersold’ means that it matches its competitors’ prices all year round, so ‘even when it’s not Black Friday, we’ll have deals you can enjoy’. There’s 20% off all big-name brands, including Ercol and Loaf, over Black Friday weekend.

Halo Groucho Medium 2-seater Leather Sofa: was £1,699, now £1,359.20, John Lewis

If you’re ready to invest in a timeless leather sofa, grab this one while it’s discounted. In Riders Nut colour, customer reviews give it 4.5 out of 5 stars. View Deal

Loaf Floppy Jo Large 3 Seater Sofa: was £1699, Now £1,359.20, John Lewis

John Lewis is the place to bag a bargain on this irresistibly inviting sofa. The feather-wrapped foam seats are given an extra cushioning thanks to the multiple scatter cushions. Available in 18 shades, to suit all tastes. View Deal

G Plan Vintage The Sixty Five Medium 2 Seater Sofa: was £1375, Now £1100, John Lewis

Famous for vintage–style furniture G Plan is a cult favourite for stylish finds. Currently John Lewis are offering 20% off – like on this chic two seater. The compact boxy sofa offers a touch of retro, while still feeling timeless. View Deal

Argos Black Friday sofa deals

If you are looking for a budget sofa, Argos is the place to go. Many of its designs are built for smaller homes. So if you are worried about getting your sofa through the door or up the stairs, you shouldn’t have any trouble with these buys.

Renley 2 Seater Fabric Sofa: Was £389.99, Now £320.00, Argos

Save £69 on this strong and durable family sofa. The Renley is a great all-rounder sofa, not only does it boast sleek lines and smart piped finish, but the hardwearing fabric is particularly resilient. This sofa should be able to handle what ever your family throws at it. The sofa comes with coordinated scatter cushions for that polished look and a 10 year frame guarantee. View Deal

Black Friday DFS Sofa Deals

DFS has hundreds of options this Black Friday, many of them up to half price. There are various ways you can customise your choice: size and colour, obviously, but also feet and trim style, plus filling options (at an extra cost).

Zora 3-seater Sofa: was £799, now £399, DFS

The simple, mid-century inspired styling of this sofa will suit a modern living room. The cushions are foam filled, but you can add a layer of memory foam for a bit extra. View Deal DFS Zuma Corner Sofa: was £1,599, Now £799, DFS

This deal offers a whole lot of sofa for the money. There’s space for the whole family on this four-seater design, which comes in 11 colours. From Lemon to Graphite, and on-trend Rose pink, mocha and Sky blue, there’s the right shade for any living room. And all at half price! View Deal

DFS Adair Leather Sofa: was £1,599, Now £799, DFS

Brown leather will always be a timeless choice, especially for country-style interior. Even ahead of the discount event buying this attractive leather sofa will save you £800 off the original ticket price. View Deal

Black Friday Furniture Village Sofa Deals

Furniture Village has lots of own-brand sofas on offer, but it’s also worth a look at the big-name brands. This year’s Black Friday deals bring many top-name designs into reach. Take a look at the bargains to be found from Ercol, Parker Knoll, Duresta, Tetrad and Collins and Hayes.

Jarvis Large Fabric Sofa With Piping: was £2,369, now £1,795, Furniture Village

If you’re after an investment buy to last a lifetime, this is it – and it’s on sale at a £1,365 discount. View Deal

Ercol Novara Large Fabric Sofa: RRP £1,820, now £1,365, Furniture Village

Ever wanted to own a piece of classic furniture design? This Ercol could be yours at £455 off. View Deal

Tangier 2 Seater Pillow Back Fabric Sofa: was £995, Now £699, Furniture Village

Save £296 when buying this timeless upholstered sofa. The easy to live with shade of beige will suit all colour schemes, and it’s a shade more practical than white but still neutral enough to evoke calming vibes. View Deal

How to buy a sofa this Black Friday – things to consider

There are lots of deals flying about and it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement! Before you click on the ‘order’ button, there are some important things to check.

Will my sofa fit?

It’s tempting to go for the biggest sofa possible, but take care not to fill up the room completely. Measure up carefully first and use masking tape to map the outline of your new sofa on the floor to make sure it won’t dominate the room. Also bear in mind that scroll-back designs will sit a few centimetres away from the wall.

Check the depth measurement, too: if you’re on the petite side, you might find yourself sitting uncomfortably with your feet sticking out.

If you have your heart set on a corner or chaise but are pushed for space, consider designs that come with add-on footstools, so you can add extra seating as and when you need it.

Measure doors and corridors to make sure your sofa will get in. Generally, your sofa width must be less than the height of the doorway, but some designs have detachable arms or come in sections.

Should I go for loose or fixed covers?

Pets and children are the downfall of many a chic sofa, so choose a practical option from the start. Look for easy-to-wipe leather that improves with a bit of ‘distress’, reversible cushion covers or removable slipcovers that can be tossed in the washing machine or even dry-cleaned.

Fixed covers aren’t necessarily impractical. Protect your sofa with a throw, or look into fabric treatments or insurance. For example, Sofa.com offers Guiardsman Fabric Protection for £60 (for a three-seater sofa), while Very offers furniture insurance for £75 for three years.

When will my sofa be delivered?

This will depend on whether your sofa is made to order or is already sitting ready in a warehouse. If it’s made to order or shipped from abroad, you could be waiting up to 12 weeks for it to arrive. But some designs can be with you in days.

As more sofa deals are announced we’ll be sure to add them to this page, so shoppers don’t miss out.