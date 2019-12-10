Where better to bag an affordable lookalike furniture finds than at B&M. This morning it has been brought to our attention that these stylish B&M bedside tables are currently in stores now.

The Christmas shopping might just have to be put on hold, while we treat our homes!

Whether you’re thinking of refreshing your bedroom in the New Year or updating a guest bedroom before the big day, these B&M tables are ideal.

The chic Moden 1 Drawer Bedside Tables have an affordable £25 price tag, so you needn’t worry about breaking the bank right before Christmas.

The B&M bedside tables we all want…

The paired-back design is simple yet stylish. With three tapered legs supporting a compact round top which features one single drawer. Ideal as a bedside table to house a lamp on top and keep a few bits and bob hidden aways.

As bedside tables are often best in pairs, to add symmetry to a bedroom decor, the price is even more appealing – two bedside tables for less than the price of a single table at most retailers.

Better still, the stylish designs are available in more than one on-trend colour to suit more decorating schemes. The colours are Blush, Grey and White.

The details you’ll need before heading to stores are its dimensions, which are H60 x W40 x D40cm. And the product code, 350613, to make tracking it down in stores that little bit easier.

In stores only: Moden 1 Drawer Bedside Table, £25, B&M

It’s worth noting John Lewis stock a West Elm Table that is almost identical…

Ideal: Mitzi Side Table in White, £96, John Lewis & Partners

We say these smart tables don’t have to stay confined to the bedroom! Alternatively you could use them in a living room as an occasional table, using the drawer to conceal the remote control.

The stylish design would even be great in a hallway as a surface on which to keep a vase of fresh flowers, for a perfect welcome, while the drawer can hide stray post and keys.

Add a stylish piece of furniture to bedrooms and beyond with this new B&M table from Moden. Perfect for storing everyday essentials, it’s a great value buy for all your smart storage needs

As we know B&M finds are currently not available online. You can browse but unfortunately you can’t buy. These cool bedside tables are only available to buy in-stores nationwide now. Good luck hunting one or two down!