Ooh, have we got a treat for you! B&M has just dropped its latest interior collection and this one is already proving a popular choice. The B&M Boho Desert range is full of sun-drenched, earthy colours, fringing, tassels and feathers. Along with cane accessories, majestic animal figures and candles in face silhouette pots.

You don’t need to take our word for it though, as the public has gone crazy with excitement after the discount retailer shared a picture of the range on its Instagram channel recently. With more than 28,000 likes in less than 24 hours. ‘How lovely is this stuff’, ‘my rattan heaven’ and ‘love these colours’ were just a few of the MANY comments – and it’s easy to see why.

So, whether you’re looking to update your living room with some new bohemian-inspired accessories, revamp your bedroom or give your bathroom a glow-up, it’s well worth a visit to your nearest store. For now, though, we’ll show you a few of our favourite pieces from the collection.

B&M’s Boho Desert collection

Okay, we did say we’d show you a ‘few’ buys, but it’s really hard to choose what we like best. The cushions with their tassels and gold palm print had us at hello.

The rug and that cane lamp had our hearts singing – and don’t get us started on that feather mirror! As you’d expect, prices are low, which makes shopping this range even sweeter.

Buy in store: Malibu Palm cushion, £8, B&M

Add some character to your living room with this little camel ornament. These also an elephant should you prefer. Visit living room ideas for more inspiration.

Buy in store: Camel ornament, £4, B&M

This face-print mug is super cheap and comes in both light pink and a darker pink. We love the design of the abstract crockery too, especially when teamed with rose-gold cutlery and a pink pompom tablemat.

Buy in store: Face Print mug, £2, B&M

Buy in store: Abstract Print dinner plate, £1, B&M

Make your bathroom a place that has you smiling in the mornings and feeling content in the evenings, with these sun-kissed colours and textured towels and bathmat.

Buy in store: Boho Jacquard Floral bath mat, £8, B&M

How good do these colours look against that patterned wallpaper? Add in some plants – cacti and snake plants work well with this look – and some wicker baskets for accessories and your bathroom will be thanking you for it.

Buy in store: Waffle hand towel in terracotta, £4, B&M

Buy in store: Mosaic soap dispenser, £3.50, B&M

With prices so low, you can afford to update more than one room and introduce these sunny shades throughout your home, just in time for summer.

What’s your favourite item from this new collection?