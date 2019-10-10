Autumn is one of our favourite times of the year. It might be a little chilly outside, but it also marks the start of cheeseboard season as the supermarkets start to stock up fancy cheddar and gouda ahead of Christmas. What better way to display one of our favourite foods than on one of these stunning B&M chopping boards.

These acacia wood chopping boards feature a lovely marble detail that contrasts with the warm honey-toned wood.

The board, available in a variety of sizes, is ideal for chopping, carving, cutting, serving or just looking fabulous on a kitchen counter.

Seasonal B&M chopping board

We first spied the B&M chopping boards when the smaller version appeared on the brands Instagram, laden with cheese.

Priced at £2.99, the small board is an absolute steal – a fact that didn’t escape eager shoppers. The post quickly clocked up 1,486 likes and 43 comments, with fans clamouring to get their hands on the bargain board.

‘Great price 🙌🙌’ commented one fan.

‘This is lovely,’ wrote another.

However, it wasn’t just the B&M Instagram account that saw the B&M chopping board sore in popularity. The eagle-eyed Instagrammer @highstreettohome posted a larger version of the chopping board on her feed.

The post clocked up 1,400 likes with her fans commenting:

‘This is such a bargain’

‘Oh my goodness, I need this’

‘This is cute’

‘Don’t even know what I’d use this for but I like it’

It seemed the board had even encouraged people to re-embrace marble, with one fan commenting: ‘Ooo I was going off marble but this is lovely.’

Buy in-store: Medium chop and serve board, £5.99, B&M

Priced at £5.99, the larger board is 35.5cm by 28cm, perfect for carving bread or meat. However, it will also make a gorgeous centrepiece for a generous charcuterie spread for the whole family or after a dinner party.

The smaller one of the other hand will be perfect for a cheeky cheese selection after a romantic evening for two. Or even a self-care evening in by yourself.

Buy in-store: Small chop and serve board, £2.99, B&M

You better get down to B&M quick, if you want to pick up one of these cheeseboards.

Then maybe stop by Aldi or Marks and Spencer on the way home, you’re going to need some cheese to give this board a test-drive before the guests arrive.