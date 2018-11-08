Decorate the tree for under £10 with new B&M Christmas value packs

Add a touch of glam without breaking the bank with the great deals on offer

The B&M Christmas range has just landed online and in stores! If you’re looking to add a touch of glam to festivities without going over budget, it’s well worth checking out this new collection.

The collection of lustrous Christmas decorations is set to rival the likes of John Lewis and The white Company, at a fraction of the price.

With bejeweled tree toppers and glitter finished baubles it’s sure to add some festive sparkle to homes this season.

New B&M Christmas decorations

The overall look is a vision of sophistication. This new B&M collection is perfect for those who want to embrace sparkle, without heading towards ‘tacky’, and not spending over budget for the look.

The metallics finishes are matt and the sequins are muted, to give a more subtle touch of sparkle.

The new bauble collection features stunning designs at incredible prices. The elegant assortment of glitter dusted designs mixed with lustrous nudes and silver tones – it’s a collection made for creating a sophisticated, glam look.

The range has value bags that offer 51 assorted baubles, with different designs and sizes. The introduction of these value packs this year means you can decorate the entire tree for under £10!

Buy now: Luxury Bauble Value Bag, £9.99, B&M

For Christmas 2018 B&M are bringing back decorative bead garlands! A ‘managers special’ the string of beaded chains, a whopping 18m in length, are great value at only £2.49.

Available in Gold, Silver, White, Ice Blue, Purple and Red the world if your oyster with this versatile decorating accessory. The metallic beads are ideal for dressing mantlepieces, mirrors and trees alike.

Buy now: Bead Chain, £2.49, B&M

The more fancy ornate decorations are slightly more expensive, but still great value. Sold in sets of 6 the bauble packs are currently on offer for £2.49, rather than the standard price of £8.

This is the fanciest fawn we’ve seen so far this year. In glorious white with a touch of sparkle, dressed up with a diamante bow, this light up reindeer deserves to take pride of place.

Buy now: Light Up Reindeer, £14.99, B&M

Whatever your chosen decorating scheme, if it’s value you’re after you can’t go wrong with this new B&M Christmas range.