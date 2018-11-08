Disney fans need to know about this new Primark collection

It may feel too early to talk Christmas but we fear these Disney decorations won't hang around for long – so time is of the essence!

Dreaming of a fairy tale Disney scheme this Christmas? Look no further for festive decorating ideas! This year’s festive offering at Primark is filled with Disney magic.

From much-loved character baubles and to a Mickey Mouse tree topper, this range has all your need to make your tree a Disney dream come true.

The entire Disney range is in Primark stores right now!

Disney Christmas decorations

A vision of Disney. Primark has catered for fans of Mickey and his friends with themed baubles, tree ornaments, tree toppers, gift wrap and gift bags.

If you wrap the presents nice and early you’ll be able to enjoy the joy of the matching gift wrap adding further decoration to your tree.

The sequin bauble is one of our favourites – it’s reminds us of mini disco balls. This feels like the most jazzy of Primark’s new Disney decorations.

Disney bauble advent calendar

What better way for fans to count down the days than with a Disney bauble advent? Behind every door is a delightful Disney Christmas decoration to add to your tree, wreath or garland.

Mickey mouse tree decoration

Add some familiar faces to your festive decorations. Here’s Mickey himself, along with Minnie.

Minnie Mouse bauble

Pretty in pink. This pink metallic tree decoration has the added pretty finishing touch of a ribbon fashioned into a bow. The extra large bauble will certainly make a statement, whether hung in multiples or on its own.

Mickey Mouse tree topper

To top it all off! If you love Mickey Mouse, what greater honour than to make him the star on your beautifully dressed tree. This simple wire decoration is instantly recognizable as Mickey, with it’s iconic ear shape.

Who knew we were such Disney fans here at HQ? We’ve all earmarked a bauble each from the new collection, to dress our team tree!