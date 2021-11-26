We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas shopping is well underway and if you’re on the hunt for the best artificial Christmas tree for this year’s festivities, then you can’t go wrong with this B&M 7ft Christmas tree. It’s similar in design to one we love from John Lewis, but £109 cheaper!

Both designs have a beautiful white, snowy effect to them – making them a dupe for a real Christmas tree. They are both pre-lit, meaning you don’t have to spend ages untangling lights before you can hang your baubles.

At 7ft tall, they’re a good height and nice and bushy, so you won’t have to try and disguise any gaps or bare branch areas. Once you’ve got your tree, you can get onto the fun part – coming up with Christmas tree ideas to set the scene.

B&M Christmas tree

Let us introduce you to the affordable New Hampshire Christmas tree from B&M – isn’t it stunning? It features 450 warm white LEDs and 1,146 tips, pre-decorated with glitter, berries and pinecones for an authentic woodland look.

Priced at £170, you can buy the tree in store, but we’d advise calling first to check your local branch has some left.

John Lewis Christmas tree

John Lewis & Partners Isla Diamond Frost pre-lit tree has been so popular that it’s just sold out, with more stock expected in the next few weeks. It has a similar frosted design with a full shape but does cost more than the B&M design at £279. For that, though, you get a whopping 2,326 tips (so plenty of space for hanging decorations) and 490 pure white lights for extra sparkle.

Unlit Frosted Festive Fir | £79, John Lewis & Partners

If you can’t wait for the Isla Diamond Frost pre-lit tree the Frosted Festive Fir is a great alternative for just £79. It is 6ft tall with 525 tips, so is a little less bushy. It isn’t lit however, if you already have your own festive lights this is a great deal. View Deal

It’s hard to choose isn’t it, but if you’re looking for more tips and added glitz, then this would be the tree for you.

Other B&M bargains

As a much cheaper alternative, B&M has introduced this 7ft snowy tree at just £100. It’s branches are green, with white tips, and again, it’s pre-lit to save you time and stress when putting it up.

Even cheaper again, the 6ft pre-lit rose-gold tipped tree has 180 warm white lights, 918 tips and costs just £80 – a steal if you’re not looking to splurge or want a second tree that doesn’t cost too much.

Have you got a favourite? And would you go for a snowy design or the rose-gold tips?