Thankfully, the British weather seems to have got the bank holiday memo. This weekend is set to be a scorcher with the mercury predicted to hit record highs. So this B&M gazebo is going to provide some much-needed shade for many a garden over the long weekend.

Having a gazebo to hand is always a plus, but never more than this weekend, especially if you’re looking to avoid melting as the temperature rockets to 30 degrees.

But there is something extra special about this B&M gazebo. Originally priced at £100, the price has been slashed to just £20! That is one serious Bank Holiday bargain.

B&M Gazebo

The bargain buy was spotted by a mum on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group. Group members were keen to jump on the discount luxury gazebo with the post clocking up 3.2K likes and 3.4K comments.

Buy in-store: Luxury Steel Frame Gazebo, now £20, was £100, B&M stores

The luxury gazebo has a footprint of 2.5 x 2.5 metres and is equipped with a sturdy steel frame. The grey material makes this a stylish addition to the garden, especially with the elegantly curving legs.

The sides are made up of see-through netting, trimmed with the grey material so you can draw the curtains if you need to keep the flies at bay. You’d couldn’t ask for a better setting for a sunny bank holiday barbecue.

B&M has confirmed that supplies of the gazebo are extremely limited, hence the extreme saving of £80 on this gorgeous luxury gazebo. If you are hoping to get your hands on one you better be speedy.

The gazebo is only available in selected stores so you should call your local store before heading down to check if they have the gazebo in stock.

If the 3,000-plus likes on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group are anything to go by, you could have stiff competition. However, snapping up this bargain is 100 per cent worth a sprint to your local B&M.

Just think how smug you’ll feel, lounging under you luxury Gazebo with an Aperol Spritz in hand, while your neighbours stare on in envy.

So why are you still here? Get to B&M!