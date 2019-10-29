When we were growing up our bedroom ceilings were littered with glow in the dark stars. Now thanks to B&M glow in the dark bedding your child can drift off to sleep surrounded by glowing unicorns and stars without damaging the walls.

For less than £10 you can transform your kids bedroom into a starry night sky or unicorn dream world. The store is selling the two-piece sets – including a single duvet cover and pillowcase – for £9.99.

This bedding is a dream come true for any little one who might be afraid of the dark. A little glow in the dark unicorn magic is sure to keep the monsters that go bump in the night away and help your child get a good nights sleep.

Alternatively, the star bedding is an ideal present for any aspiring astronauts who spends their nights dreaming of a galaxy far far away.

The bedding is available in three colour ways including grey, navy and pink. So whether you are looking for new bedding for your little princess, tomboy or space fanatic there is the perfect colour to suit them.

B&M has brought out a whole glow in the dark range to accompany the B&M glow in the dark bedding, including glow in the dark throws to complete the look.

The fleecy throws come in two sizes 100 cm by 150cm and a larger size of 200 cm by 220cm. Whichever size you go for, we guarantee that they are both perfect for snuggling up into on a chilly winter evening.

They are available in the same three colour ways as the bedding, featuring the unicorn and stars designs. We’d recommended folding one of the blankets up at the end of the bed, ready to pull up over your little one when the temperature drops.

Now all that’s left is to turn out the lights and watch your kids face as the B&M glow in the dark bedding lights up.

If only these came in a double size for adults…