The unicorn homeware trend seems to show signs of slowing, with this mythical creature appearing on everything from tableware to bedding.

Now variety retailer B&M has served up it’s latest unicorn offering, and it’s as magical as you’d expect.

The newly launched pink, glow-in-the-dark unicorn bedding range starts from just £5.99, and will make bedtime routines that much more special.

Let’s take a look at what’s on offer…

B&M Glow-in-the-Dark Unicorn Bedding

Pretty in pink? This bedding set certainly is, and its the perfect way to perk up an otherwise plain bedroom.

And as the lights go out the unicorn motif design seems to leap from the covers and provides a striking contrast to a night-time bedroom’s blanket of darkness.

Buy-in-store now: Glow in the Dark Bedding – Pink Unicorn, B&M, £9.99

B&M Glow-in-the-Dark Unicorn Rug

Supersoft underfoot, this cute circular rug also comes in Grey Stars and Navy Stars designs. Place it beside your little one’s bed so they have something cosy for their feet to land on when they emerge from your slumber, or put it at the foot of an occasional chair to zone a dedicated relaxation/reading space.

Buy-in-store now: Glow in the Dark Rug – Pink Unicorn, B&M, £5.99

B&M Glow-in-the-Dark Unicorn Cushion

Cuddle up to this fluffy cushion – either in Pink Unicorns, Grey Stars and Navy Stars designs – by day or night. It’s ideal for bedrooms, play areas and any space where your children spend their downtime.

Buy-in-store now: Glow in the Dark Cushion – Pink Unicorn, B&M, £5.99

B&M Glow-in-the-Dark Unicorn Throw

If you’re happy with the look of your child’s bedroom and don’t want to change it, then you can still give it the unicorn treatment with this lovely throw. Again, this also comes in Grey Stars and Navy Stars designs.

Buy-in-store now: Glow in the Dark Throw – Pink Unicorn, B&M, £6.99

Which is your favourite piece from the range?