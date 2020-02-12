We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of the young wizard and his world of magic will LOVE the new Happy Potter wallpaper! And they’ll love them all the more thanks to B&M stocking the designs at super low prices.

The new Harry Potter wallpaper collection flew into stores this week and is already causing mass hysteria among shoppers – thanks to it’s magical £11.99 price tag.

Cast a decorative spell on children’s bedrooms, home offices and more with these affordable Potter papers…

B&M selling Harry Potter Wallpaper

‘Breaking news in the Daily Prophet today; we’ve started selling #HarryPotter wallpaper and we NEED it in our lives! This would look brilliant in any #Potter fans bedroom (young or old👀) PLUS it’s just £11.99! (SC: 358308)’.

Sharing the design inspired by the wizarding world’s Daily Prophet, it was a clear hit with fans.

‘My nieces would ❤️❤️❤️❤️ this x’.

‘❤️❤️❤️❤️ the wall paper’

‘needdddd 😍.’

With another delighted shopper saying, ‘Yes brilliant my stepdaughter only ask me last week would I do her bedroom Harry Potter brilliant bm ere I come 👍’.

This range is sure to see a lot of satisfied customers.

B&M chose to break the news to fans of the book and film franchise by sharing the statement Daily Prophet design.

Splash the headlines all over the walls of your home with this fabulous new print. The key wallpaper is decorated with stories of the dark arts and tales of Harry’s misadventures.

Muggles on a budget will love this affordable Harry Potter Wallpaper range!

Young wizards will welcome this house-themed Harry Potter printed design into their rooms. W

Expelliarmus! Let’s all head to B&M to bag this bargain wallpaper, while stocks last.