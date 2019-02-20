This is a friendly heads-up, so you don't miss out on a bargain hot tub for this summer

The sun has got it’s hat on today and news has reached us of B&M restocking the bargain hot tub – what a great day it is!

The discount retailer has brightened up our day with the news –its return made even more glorious that there’s not one, but two, now to choose from! That’s double the chances of making summer hot tub dreams come true – from just £299.99!

B&M are selling the same designs cheaper, currently, than any other stockists! Here’s to summer fun that won’t break the bank.

B&M hot tub is back

Gone are the days when you’d have to splash out thousands to be in the hot tub club. You can now pop to your local shop and pick up an inflatable version that does the trick.

The Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami caused chaos when it was first released last year – due to it selling out in record time. Cheaper than any other retailer, it’s no wonder if caused such a splash!

The luxury spa pool features 81 air jets that combine heat and bubbles for the ultimate relaxing experience – it’s the ideal way to relax and unwind in the comfort of your own home this summer.

Coming soon: Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami 4 person Hot tub, £299.99, B&M

This price is even cheaper than the best price at Amazon, of £345.17.

New Lay-Z-Spa Vegas hot tub

Looking to throw the ultimate garden parties this summer? Get ready to invite friends round for hot tub parties, This inflatable spa pool holds up to six people! Friends may never want to leave.

The bigger Vegas hot tub fits two additional people and features 87 air jets.

Coming soon: Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Vegas 6 person Hot tub, £399.99, B&M

The very same hot tub is available at Argos and would set you back £599.99. If you can pick one up from B&M you’ll be saving £200.

Last year, in anticipation of them flying off the shelves, the discount retailer implemented house rules to keep customers in check…

Hot tub rules for customers:

1. There is NO try before you buy policy

2. Please don’t make jokes about the weather while purchasing

3. One hot tub per customer

4. No violence will be tolerated when trying to get your hands on a hot tub

If last year was anything got go by we say head to your nearest B&M store at the beginning of next week to avoid disappointment.

Watch this space for further garden furniture news over the next few months.