Have you seen THAT B&M lamp?! The on-trend Geo wire design is causing great slight hysteria amongst shoppers, as it goes on sale for a mere £8!

We can’t quite believe the price tag either, but it’s really that affordable.

Earlier this month we shared news of the exiting new B&M lighting range. The newly extended lighting offering is full of designer lookalike designs, including said lamp. Perfect to add style and ambience to your home this autumn, at a fraction of the price of designer versions.

Our inside sources have informed that this trendy Geo design lamp is in stores from this week…

The budget retailer shared the impressive lamp with shoppers on Instagram and in 2 days it had generated a whopping 6,558 likes and 396 comments. Those include;

One excitedly shouts,’NEED THIS!!!!!!! 😍.’

Another tagging a partner,’for our bedroom 😍’.

One savvy shopping noting the price, ’Love it!! and great price!’

‘I want two please’ says another fan.

One shopper tagging a friend saying, ‘We need to go to the big store! I need this as well 😍’

There is a plug fear not, it’s just not obvious from the photo!

The impressive range features a whole host of different designs from on-trend fringe lamps and fun feather shades, to country-style tripods and glam crystal pendants. There’s quite literally a stylish lighting solution to suit all tastes.

From reading nooks to bedside tables there’s a light to illuminate every room in the house.

The beloved discount store have previously only sold a small selection of lighting, before now. This season they’ve extended the range, meaning it’s bigger and better than ever before.

With everything from on-trend fringed lamps to glam crystal-look pendants, there’s a light to suit all living rooms, bedrooms and more this autumn.

The lighting starts from only £6, with the highest price point reaching just £40 still. It’s never been more affordable to light up our homes in style this season.

So if like Brick Tamland from Anchorman you love lamp, we suggest you get down to your nearest B&M soon to avoid disappointment.