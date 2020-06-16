We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Instagram is going crazy for these new B&M mirrors. Not only are they stunning, but the bundle will cost you less than £10.

B&M has an incredible range of affordable mirrors. However, this adorable set of three hanging mirrors has caught our eye, along with most of Instagram’s.

When it comes to updating a room, mirrors are the ultimate accessory. They offer maximum impact with minimum effort. Mirrors will make even the darkest space feel brighter by bouncing light around a room.

This set is perfect for doing just that. And it stands to reason, since three mirrors equal three times the impact.

The bundle is made up of three small geometrically shaped mirrors that work together to create a gorgeous gallery wall effect. Edged in gold, they are perfect for adding a shot of glam to any room.

However, the best part is the entire set will only cost you £8! We’d happily pay that price for just one of these mirrors, let alone three.

Buy in store: Set of 3 mirrors, £8, B&M

When a shot of the hanging mirrors appeared on the brand’s Instagram feed, it quickly clocked up 3,917 likes. Fans were quick to swoon over this stunning bargain, commenting:

‘Now I feel like I need these’

‘These are a bargain’

‘Oh I’m in love 😍’

Unfortunately, B&M doesn’t operate online so you will need to pick up these beauties in store. However, before you go rushing to your local B&M it might be worth calling ahead to check if they have them in stock. They should be able to check using the SC code 358623.

If you can’t get your hands on B&M’s bargain mirror bundle, you can pick up a similar individual hanging mirror, like this hexagon one edged in gold.

Video Of The Week

We should ideally still be avoiding public places if possible. So it is worth planning your trip in advance to avoid an unnecessary trip. Plus is there anything worse than not being able to find what you’re looking for?

B&M is kitted out with check out protection screens, gloves and contactless payments to keep customers safe. They are asking customers to maintain two-metre social distancing when in the store.

So if you do venture out to the stores, be mindful of yourself and others.