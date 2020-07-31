We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ahhh good old B&M, they always make great home buys at brilliant prices – that always captivate the heart of its loyal shoppers. The latest accessory making a big impression is the utterly adorable pom pom bath mat.

And with an affordable £7 price tag it’s easy to see why shoppers are even more tempted to get their hands on one to cheer up their bathrooms.

The discount retailer proudly shared its latest pom-pom design with fans on Instagram, along with the caption ‘ Cutest bath mat… ever!! Tag a friend who loves Pom Poms 💖💖 ‘.

And that they did! The post has so far amassed over 10,218 likes and 579 comments of adoration and a reoccurring theme of ‘need’, that shows just how much shoppers want to snap up this cute bathroom accessory.

‘Need 💖 ‘, delights one keen shopper. ‘Need a B&M trip because I need this’ states another.

‘How cute I want!!’ cries another.

While This follower tags another saying, ‘Feel like we might need one of these’. With another more humorously tagging another saying, ‘another thing that we need 🙈😂 ‘.

‘how ADORABLE is this 😍; exclaims another. And so the appreciate continues along these lines. And that’s before shoppers probably even realise that the adorable design is also available in a blush pink too.

Along with the petty and practical bath mat designs the new range boasts affordable towels and smart storage solutions, in coordinating colours to keep bathrooms looking perfectly styled.

Shoppers will have to (safely) venture into stores to track down the in-demand bath mat. The social media team shared the product code to make the process a little easier, hopefully – it’s SC: 357293. The range is in stores now, while stocks last.

Would you plump for pink or grey pom-poms for your bathroom?