Fans will be flocking to Primark for new Flamingo bedding and accessories

Calling all flamingo fans! Primark has a fabulous new range of flamingo bedding and accessories to dress a little one’s bedroom – there’s also a cute dinosaur version too, if flamingos is not your thing.

And not necessarily just for the kids, the accessories range is fit for all ages – including bookends, smart wall storage and photo frames.

Primark’s Flamingo bedding

The reversible duvet set is only available as a children’s single, sigh for all the grown ups who want it too. Decorated on one side with fabulous flamingos and tropical plants, while the reverse features pretty petals.

The range features a sweet height chart for walls, to encourage little ones to see themselves grow alongside their new flamingo friends. There are also picture frames decorated with the same flamingo theme and storage cubes, to ensure the whole room is kitted out in style.

In addition to the bedding the range features all manner of useful accessories too – including the wall hung storage and the bookends.

‘Dino or flamingo?’ Primark asked shoppers earlier this week on its Instagram. It would be fair to say both sets received heaps of praise, with the post generating 12.5K likes and 551 comments – but the flamingo design has the edge.

‘Oh my, I’m in Flamingo heaven!’ cries one fan.

‘Flamingo for sure’ says another. In agreement one follower comments, ‘the flamingo 😍’.

‘mingo bed linen x’ writes another affectionately. With one pal tagging another saying, ‘look at the flamingo book ends you need these!!!’. See, not just for the kids.

Primark’s new Dinosaur bedding

Flamingos are not the only animals on parade this week at Primark, as this cool dinosaur bedding proves. Perfect for dino fans the illustrated bedding features all the prehistoric favourites.

Like the pink flamingo offering the collection features matching dinosuar accessories such as the heigh charts and the storage cubes. Ensuring little ones a roarsome bedroom that looks the part.

Both of these fun new kids ranges are in stores now, unfortunately not available to buy online. Available while stocks last.