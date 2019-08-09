Earlier this week, we shared news of a new pink storage ottoman by Wilko, and you guys loved it! If you were one of the fans, prepare to fall hard for the new B&M velvet storage seats. Again available in a delightful blush pink, along with grey, this clever storage piece is even cheaper at just £9.99!

It’s smaller than the aforementioned ottoman but for what it lacks in size, this storage seat makes up for in velvety loveliness.

New B&M velvet storage seats

The velvet storage seats provide extra seating for living rooms, or a place to pop up your feet after a long day. In addition to this the top lifts off to provide a storage solution for keeping magazines, newspapers and general bits and bobs out of sight. A highly valuable storage solution for smaller homes.

With a beautiful velvet-look finish, the seats offers a cool contemporary look – as pretty as it is practical.

Buy now: Velvet Storage Seat in Blush, £9.99, B&M

Shades of grey are still very much in favour for glam interiors. This velvet-look seat in a sophisticated charcoal grey is ideal for the Mrs Hinch fans. Perfect to declutter and add an opulent touch to living rooms and bedrooms.

Buy now: Velvet Storage Seat in Grey, £9.99, B&M

The bargain retailer shared the simple, smart storage solutions with fans on their Instagram. It’s fair to say they have been met with great adoration – racking up plenty of likes and 98 comments, such as;

‘They are stunning x’

‘Pink ones 💖’

‘Blush velvet ❤️’

One follower tagging a friend saying, ‘Love the grey one! We need to go to B&M 😍’

‘Woop finally got hold of the round grey ottoman I’m so in love it’s just perfect well done B@m 💕’

‘Liking the blush one very nice may have to get this for my little bedroom 😎’

The dreamy ochre design you can see above is coming very soon – watch this space. As soon as we have the word, we’ll share it with you.

Are you a blush pink or grey fan?