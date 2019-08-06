The power of pink home accessories shows no signs of letting up. So if you’re itching to add the hue to your home, this pink Wilko ottoman is the affordable update you need.

The Wilko Ottoman is already available in cream and grey and has been a huge hit with customers since it was launched. The original large grey faux-linen ottoman has a 4.9-star rating out of 5, based on 1248 reviews.

Customers have praised the Wilko Ottoman as the perfect storage solutions. The large box measuring 80cm by 40cm looks gorgeous as a store at the bottom of your bed.

If you have a space in the hallway, it is ideal for storing shoes and giving you somewhere to sit as you tie up your laces.

Buy now: Faux Linen Pink Ottoman, £17, Wilko

Priced at just £17, the pink version of the Ottoman it is the perfect way to introduce a little pink into your home on a budget.

It’s no surprise that when it appeared on Wilko’s Instagram, shopper’s were clamouring to get their hands on it. The post quickly clocked up 2,093 likes and 75 comments cooing over the colour, including:

‘Oh I love pink’

‘Wow I need this in my bedroom’

‘Look what ones they’ve got now! Next house, we can have grey and pink in different rooms.’

‘This is such a good price!’

‘Got 2 of these in grey, they’re brilliant. Can’t recommend them enough. Well done Wilkos.’

‘Love these ottomans! Perfect for uni! Storage and seating at reasonable prices! Must treat myself’

Buy now: Faux linen pink cube, £11, Wilko

The ottoman is made out of polyester and MDF boarding and will easily support an adult’s weight if you’re hoping to use it as additional seating. It comes with the elegant panel-effect lid that will match most bedrooms, from your daughter’s bedroom to a tasteful pink adult bedroom.

As a bonus, the ottoman comes in large and a smaller cube measuring 30cm by 30cm. Priced at £11, it will work perfectly as a stool for a dressing table and provides an extra place to stash nail varnishes and scarves.

