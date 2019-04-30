BM versus Next

Other than the price difference you’ll be hard pushed to find many other differences. The new B&M garden furniture pieces looks almost identical to that of Next, but we’ve totted up the savings on offer – a grand total of £405.

Dressing your outdoor space in style needn’t cost a fortune, as these furniture sets and outdoor accessories prove.

If you’re looking to make both a style statement and a saving this summer, you can’t go far wrong with either of these options…

1. The garden sofa set

Make an outdoor space feel like an extension of the living room with a comfy corner sofa. Both of these sets come complete with a footrest and coffee table, to create the ultimate lounging experience. The smart rattan-effect finish makes them both as stylish as they are practical.

Ideal: Allibert California Corner Set, £350, Next

Great deal: Sorrento Corner Sofa Set, £200, B&M

2. The garden bench

This is THE must-have bench style of summer 2019! The all -weather woven design is surprising comfy and effortlessly cool. Dress the grey sofas with colourful cushions to make a real style statement outdoors.

Ideal: Zanzibar Sofa by Charles Bentley, £150, Next

Great Deal: Hawaii String Garden Bench, £50, B&M

3. The chimenea

Gather around the firepit/Chimenea in the comfort of your own garden with either of these designs. Adding a heating element will ensure you get the most out of your outdoor space, even after the warmth of the sun has gone.

Ideal: Arriba Chimenea, £75, Next

Great deal: Stone Chimenea, £35, B&M



4. The solar lights

We call it the ‘Love Island effect’, now responsible for our obsession with festoon lights. Since then these fun lights are popping up everywhere, and we LOVE them! Dress your own garden with a set of solar powered bulbs – taking the effort out of illuminating evenings after sunset.

Ideal: Set of 15 Solar Festoon Line Lights, £18, Next

Great deal: Set of 10 Solar Light Bulb String Lights, £7.99, B&M

5. The BBQ

Get your grill on for a summer of outdoor entertaining. Investing in an affordable, yet quality BBQ will see you through many summers to come.

Ideal: Dorado Charcoal BBQ by Landmann, £225, Next

Great Deal: Deluxe Louisiana Charcoal BBQ, £120, B&M



At these great prices, these garden gems won’t hand around for long. Strike while the irons hot folks!