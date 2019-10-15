To help inspire our future home decor we delve into the hottest B&Q decorating trends for 2020.

Drawing on their own search data, top selling products and insight from the in-house experts, the B&Q has forecasted what will be hot in 2020 across paint, flooring and wallpaper.

Whether a small but impactful paint job or tackling on-trend statement flooring, these trends are where it’s at. Kirsty Mole, Category Manager for Decor at B&Q, shares her top tips on how to incorporate the five hottest interior looks of 2020 into your home.

B&Q decorating trends 2020

1.Painting the walls blue

Blue prevails as the most searched for colour with the leading DIY retailer, behind shades of white and grey. With its depth and range blue is one of the most versatile colours, giving the option to be brave with vibrant and rich dark tones, or soft and tranquil with lighter shades. It’s easy to see why blue is predicted as a best-seller in 2020.

‘Match inky woodwork and walls. The devil is often in the detail when it comes to chic interiors,’ says Kirsty. ‘By simply matching your woodwork to your wall you can create an effortlessly stylish look. Opt for smooth, powdery blue-grey shades such as GoodHome Antibes paint or muted teal for ultimate impact.’

Giving us food for thought Kirsty goes on to say, ‘Traditional ‘feature walls’ may have fallen out of fashion, but 2020 will see people breaking the boundaries with straight lines, angles and interesting shapes – to give this old favourite a new, modern twist. Bright blue shades make for a great base colour, and then you can get playful with shapes to inject personality. For extra intrigue, intersect open shelving across feature walls.’

Buy now: GoodHome Antibes Matt Emulsion, £16 for 2.5L, B&Q

2. Seasonal decorating

B&Q reveal consumers tend to be experimental with paint palettes at different times of year. With spring bringing a rise in searches for pink (26 per cent) and yellow (9 per cent) paint. In comparison to darker, colder autumn and winter months. In preparation next spring Kirsty shares her tips for using pink and yellow paint shades in in a new ways for 2020.

‘Pink is often shyed away from for the fear of it looking childish’ Kirsty explains. ‘If you’re scared of the brighter ‘millennial pink’ tones, go for a more sophisticated washed pink, such as GoodHome Kyoto paint, for an elegant and clean look.’

Inject a touch of sunshine – Traditionally the sunshine colour, yellow doesn’t just have to be for summer. Perfect for injecting cheer into any room, try mixing and matching yellow shades, such as GoodHome Andalusia paint and GoodHome Gran via paint, as the pigments complement one another.’

3. Laying opulent flooring

Search terms combining ‘luxury’ and ‘flooring’ are soaring on the retailers website. Within this category, dramatic styles that make a statement are set to dominate as an interior trend next year.

‘Moody black slate takes centre stage,’ explains Kirsty. ‘The popularity of using melodramatic black floor tiles is on the rise, but in quite an unexpected place – namely the living room.’

‘To get the moody look, try Slate Tile click flooring. The beauty of click-flooring is that it’s affordable to buy and easy to use, making experimentation with different materials and laying techniques a doddle. Not only is it a quick and convenient way to achieve luxury floors that look more expensive than they are, these tiles are also harder wearing than laminate flooring. It’s easy to see why ‘luxury vinyl click flooring’ has becoming a regular feature in diy.com’s top 3 flooring search terms.’

Buy now: GoodHome Jazy Slate Tile Effect click flooring, £49.06, B&Q

4. Embracing metallics

The popularity of geometric wallpaper shows no sign of waning for next year. However new search data indicates it will take on a shiny new twist with shades of rose, silver and gold on the rise.

‘We see this trend taking off even among renters as many styles come using ‘Paste the wall’ technology,’ predicts Kirsty. ‘This nifty product saves up to 30 per cent of the time traditionally required to hang wallpaper, requires no pasting table and simply peels off when you fancy a change or are moving out’.

Buy now: Fine Decor Apex Rose Geometric Wallpaper, £16 a roll, B&Q

