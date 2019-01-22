Tackle any decorating project on a budget with new own brand paint range

If you’re looking to refresh your living space with new season shades, on a budget, the new B&Q GoodHome paint range is an ideal place to start.

The extensive range offers 80 shades to choose from, for general walls and ceilings. Additional specialist Kitchen and Bathrooms paints are available in an edited colour palette of 25 shades.

GoodHome paint is the new B&Q own brand, replacing the in-house Colour range.

The paints water-based formulation means it’s low odour and incredibly user friendly – brushes can be cleaned effortlessly with water only. A dream for any keen DIY fan.

The highly practical Kitchen, Bathroom and Durable ranges are all washable and scrub-able – making them ideal for problem paint zones.

The new paints are said to be ‘a curated range of the most popular paint colours and latest on-trend shades. To celebrate the launch of the new paint range B&Q called on Pinterest to predict the must-try colours and painting techniques for 2019.

The research revealed this year’s hottest trends to be Med-inspired terracotta, colour-blocking, muted jewel tone combinations, coloured woodwork and statement ceilings.

Craig Collins, Market Manager for Paint at B&Q, shares his expert advice for using a number of the keys looks, in imaginative new ways in our homes.

Terracotta

‘Searches for ‘terracotta walls’ increased by 86 per cent on Pinterest in the last year, ‘ explains Craig. ‘ This look instantly transforms any space, especially well in kitchens and bathrooms. Try experimenting with rich burnt oranges or muted reds to add an instant touch of Mediterranean chic.’

Colour-blocking

It’s not just our colour choices that are getting bolder, we’re experimenting with artistic techniques. Craig explains, ‘colour-blocking, showing a 69 per cent increase in searches on Pinterest in the past year, involves using complementing colours together to create a striking effect. Perfect if you’re looking to step up from the classic feature wall. Try incorporating triangles or hexagons to create dynamic colour pops.’

Statement Ceilings

It’s time to make use of forgotten space and embrace the fifth wall – the ceiling. ‘A statement ceiling can be created using colours or patterns to make the ultimate dramatic effect. This daring trend is set to be huge this year with searches for ‘statement ceilings’ on Pinterest up 185 per cent.’

A statement ceiling works wonders at pulling a room together. It’s a clever way to add colour alongside walls with a more neutral colour palette of as grey, beige or cream.

Statement Woodwork

Woodwork has been overlooked for years, often we play it save – leaving skirting boards, internal doors and window sills all white. ‘Adding a splash of colour to your woodwork will instantly brighten up a room,’ says Craig.

‘This trend looks great on doors, searches on Pinterest for ‘doors’ is up by almost a third. Those looking to try the trend themselves should remember that it pays to be bold and choose vibrant hues to create an on-trend contrast.’

