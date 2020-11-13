Where to buy a real Christmas tree online for home delivery

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you love filling your home with the festive scent of pine from a real Christmas tree, you might be worrying about where to get your tree from this year. Worry not, we’ve rounded up the places you can buy a real Christmas tree online.

Wondering around a marquee or stall filled with real Christmas trees is a wonderful tradition. However, if you want to put your tree up before the 2nd December, or are avoiding leaving your home unless necessary ordering online is your best option.

If you have a local Christmas tree supplier that you usually support during the festive season, try dropping them a message to see if they are offering deliveries. If not, one of these online retailers will have a tree with your name on it.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree online

B&Q

B&Q is selling a range of potted Christmas trees on their website available for home delivery. Potted versions are perfect if you want to make the most of your tree through the festive season and beyond. Choose between a Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce or a Nordmann fir, with size available up to 150cm. Prices between £19 and £49.

Primrose.co.uk

If you are looking for a tree over 6ft then take a look at those from Primrose.co.uk. Choose between sturdy and rotund 5ft trees, or an elegant teardrop shaped 8ft tree if you feel like splashing out. Pre-order your tree now for delivery from 30th November.

Bloom & Wild

Building on from the success of their mini Christmas trees, this year Bloom & Wild has launched large trees available for delivery. 3 to 4 ft trees will be available to preorder not for delivery from 23rd November. Trees between 4ft and 7ft will also be available for delivery in London.

Wilko

Wilko is currently offering an online exclusive on a range of Nordman Fir real cut Christmas Trees. With sizes from 5 ft to 8 ft, Wilko is definitely the place to go if you are looking to make a saving, with some of the best prices we’ve seen. Pre-order now for delivery from 30th November. We don’t expect these to stick around for long.

John Lewis

John Lewis is selling three different varieties of real Christmas trees online this year for delivery. Choose from a Nordmann Fir, Fraser Fir, and the sumptuous Korean Fir. Pre-order now for deliveries from 27th November.

Homebase

Homebase is selling a whole host of different real Christmas trees. Whether you are looking for a living potted tree that you can redecorate next year or a cut Christmas Tree, Homebase has you covered. However, only the cut versions are available for home delivery.

When is the best time to buy a real Christmas tree?

Video Of The Week

According to the experts at Flowercard, if you are planning to have your tree up until twelfth night, then you should buy a tree on the 2nd December. You can buy and put it up later, but with little cheer around at the moment why not get it up sooner rather than later.

All you need now is to crack out the decorations and Michael Bublé.