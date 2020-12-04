We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As Shoppers head back to Primark there’s been a flurry of festive cheer. The discount retailer has been busy stocking the shelves with seasonal delights, ready to delight fans. With this new Christmas Mickey Mouse bedding being the most-loved by fans.

The Disney set is decorated with Mickey and Minnie Mouse sharing a warming embrace. And if that doesn’t warm the cockles the fleece-feel texture surely will!

Primark’s Christmas Mickey Mouse Bedding

Primark shared a glimpse of the new festive bedding with fans on Instagram. With the post amassing a staggering 80,171 likes in just two days. Along with 2.656 comments, all of sheer adoration and messages of shopping intent!

‘We just had to start December with this festive Disney bed @primark.home 😍 Bedding from £14/€18, Cushion £8/€9, Throw £6/€8 (Available in: 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇸🇵🇹🇮🇹🇫🇷🇩🇪🇳🇱🇧🇪🇦🇹🇸🇮) #Primark #PrimarkXDisney #Bedroom’ reads the caption. Met with this outpouring of love and appreciation…

‘Ooh❤️😍’, ‘Wowwwww’ and ‘❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍’.

‘Ummmm Maybe we need to go to primark ASAP!!! 😱😍’ remarks one fan to another. ‘I have these 😍 love them’ says one delighted shopper who’s been lucky enough to get a set of the much-loved Disney bedding.

‘Need this now!😍😍’ cries another. Followed by ‘Can’t wait to shop ❤️❤️’.

To accompany the bedding set, there’s a coordinating cushion adorned with the same illustration of Mickey and Minnie. Along with a snuggly fleece-feel throw.

Perfect for draping over the foot of the bed paired with the bedding set, for the ultimate cosy sleep experience. Or as a accessory for snuggle time on the sofa while watching a festive movie.

Following the Disney theme Primark also has PJs, baubles and more to match. Disney fans will delight at the selection in stores.

Primark writes to concerned shoppers, ‘Just so you know, we’ve introduced additional safety measures in-store this year. To help keep our customers and colleagues safe. Please be mindful of the guidance so everyone can enjoy a safe shopping experience 💙’.

Shop safely folks.