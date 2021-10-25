We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We don’t think you can ever be too old for an advent calendar – chocolate or otherwise. For Christmas 2021, it appears many of us wish to count down the days with an advent calendar filled with colourful gemstones.

Etsy has seen a staggering increase in searches this year for crystal advent calendars. The best advent calendars on offer from various brands comprise everything from luxury candles and coffee to sparkling wine.

But it seems we’re ringing the changes with our Christmas ideas this advent, with crystal lovers embracing the excuse to stock up on 25 more varieties. There has been a whopping 4,708% increase in searches on Etsy for crystal advent calendars in the last three months (compared to the same time the previous year).

Crystal advent calendars on Etsy

25 Day Crystal Advent Calendar | £49.45

This lovely crystal advent calendar comes with gems wrapped in card pouches and tied with string. There are tumblestones, raw crystals and jewellery for crystal lovers to add to their collection. View Deal

The nation’s penchant for rose quartz and its high-vibrational love energy is clearly spilling over into our choice of advent calendar. Love the idea of a new crystal for each day of December?

Take a look at the crystal advent calendars on Etsy. There are some that come pre-wrapped in tissue paper labelled with a number, as well as selections of 25 gems for making your own advent calendar with drawstring bags.

Online retailer Etsy also notes some other new spins on this classic festive tradition. Searches for pet advent calendars are up 137% as we involve our furry friends in the Christmas countdown.

Wax melt advent calendars are another highly coveted iteration of the traditional calendar. The sweet-smelling calendars have seen a 282% increase in searches on the Etsy website.

There are just two months to go until Christmas, and we’re far more excited about advent calendars in general this year. Etsy has seen a 69% increase in searches for the term ‘advent calendars’ over the past three months (compared to the same time period in 2020).

There has also been a 96% increase in searches on Etsy for alcohol-themed advent calendars. Neons, pastels, and jewel tones are trending for Christmas gifts and greeting cards, so the increased interest in crystal calendars makes a lot of sense.

Advent calendars make a lovely gift – the best Chrismtas gifts under £20 will help to get the ball rolling if you’re struggling for ideas. What kind of calendar will you treat yourself to this year?