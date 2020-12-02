Debenhams closing down sale – the Kempton armchair, Clovis lamp and more with up to 70% off

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s sad to report, but British retail mainstay Debenhams is closing down for good. The 242-year-old retailer is shutting all of its 124 UK shops after a last-ditch attempt to save the stores fell through. This has sparked a sudden Debenhams closing down sale, featuring virtually all its stock.

Debenham’s launched an in-store clearance sale on Wednesday (2 December) at 7 am, following the end of a month-long nationwide lockdown across England.

But online, colossal interest in items – discounted up to as much as 70% – has forced Debenhams to set up long, virtual queues to help manage the overwhelming traffic its website is receiving.

Video Of The Week

So, with these huge discounts being applied to hundreds of Debenhams best homeware items, Ideal Home has listed its 10 favourite deals to try and nab today, while stocks last.

Debenhams closing down sale – Ideal Home’s top 10 picks

Debenhams’ sleek range of sofas offers something for everyone. Make a statement with a chesterfield design in a standout colour, or play the pared-back card with a timeless grey design. Whatever’s on your wish list, we reckon there’s something to suit your style in the Debenhams sofas and chairs range…

Debenhams closing down sale – sofas and chairs