Debenhams closing down sale – the Kempton armchair, Clovis lamp and more with up to 70% off

It’s sad to report, but British retail mainstay Debenhams is closing down for good. The 242-year-old retailer is shutting all of its 124 UK shops after a last-ditch attempt to save the stores fell through. This has sparked a sudden Debenhams closing down sale, featuring virtually all its stock.
Related: these Debenhams advent calendars are massively reduced – from Harry Potter, Disney and Friends, all 60% off!
Debenham’s launched an in-store clearance sale on Wednesday (2 December) at 7 am, following the end of a month-long nationwide lockdown across England.
But online, colossal interest in items – discounted up to as much as 70% – has forced Debenhams to set up long, virtual queues to help manage the overwhelming traffic its website is receiving.
So, with these huge discounts being applied to hundreds of Debenhams best homeware items, Ideal Home has listed its 10 favourite deals to try and nab today, while stocks last.
Debenhams closing down sale – Ideal Home’s top 10 picks
Debenhams’ sleek range of sofas offers something for everyone. Make a statement with a chesterfield design in a standout colour, or play the pared-back card with a timeless grey design. Whatever’s on your wish list, we reckon there’s something to suit your style in the Debenhams sofas and chairs range…
Debenhams closing down sale – sofas and chairs
Amalfi velvet ‘Eliza’ loveseat, was £1,190 now £595
Evenings were made for snuggling up in front of the telly with a Netflix box set to work through, and we can’t think of a better spot to do it in than this pink beauty of a loveseat, upholstered in sumptuous velvet.
Abbeville chaise corner sofa, was £2,000 now £1,000
If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday to replace your tired sofa, snap up this classic number with plenty of space to stretch out, and save 50%!
Kempton armchair, was £490 now £245
We love the wooden legs and arms (available in light and dark wood) of this 50s inspired armchair. The armchair comes in a huge range of colours and fabrics.
From country-modern pieces to furniture that suits a Scandi-inspired space, save up to 50% on some great buys in the Debenhams closing down sale right now…
Debenhams closing down sale – furniture
Windsor Grey 3 + 4 drawer chest, was £685 now £479.50
Save over £200 on this timeless chest of drawers and solve your storage woes! Its classic and understated design will sit well with any interior style thanks to its elegant cornice detailing and pale grey finish.
Contempo coffee table, was £350 now £175
Snap up this stylish coffee table while it’s half price! The round top has a diameter of 60cm, making it ideal for smaller spaces, while the light wood finish makes it just the ticket for a Scandi-style interior.
With a host of go-to bedding brands including Sanderson, Christy, Murmur and Bedeck as well as the Debenhams stable of top designers like Jasper Conran and Julien Macdonald, Debenham’s bedding range is impressive. Whether you’re a pattern lover, or would never stray from classic white, there are some great buys to be had.Debenhams Black Friday bedding deals are coming thick and fast, with savings of up to 60% on designer and in-house bedding sets, plush duvets and pillows…
Debenhams closing down sale – bedding
Christy grey ‘Skye Stripe’ double duvet set, was £100 now £50
This simple stripe design is perfect for lovers of neutrals, with the classic ticking stripe pattern adding the perfect amount of interest for a calm, pared-back look. The set is brushed cotton and feels soft and cosy for the colder months.
Fine Bedding Company 10.5 tog microfibre duvet, was £110, now £55
From the Fine Bedding Company’s Boutique Hotel collection, this soft-touch breathable duvet recreates a hotel experience at home.
The Debenhams lighting range is well-known for its designer looks, and there’s up to 50% off for this closing down sale.
Debenhams closing down sale – lighting
Clovis table lamp: was £80 now £40
This brushed brass and glass table lamp is bang on trend, and will add a contemporary glam touch to a side table or console.
BHS Olson floor lamp: was £80 now £56
This white and brass floor lamp is as sleek as they come, and there’s £24 off it right now. H135cm the elegant slanted base gives it a designer-style edge. Use it to create mood lighting in the living room, dining room or even the bedroom.
Calvet pendant ceiling light: was £120 now £84
Now with an amazing 30% off, make a statement in your living room with this eye-catching pendant, in a chic combo of brass and black. There are six bulbs in the design to add the wow factor.
Related: Le Creuset deals 2020 – discounts at Amazon, Wayfair and more
Do Debenhams offer free delivery?
For orders of over £50, delivery is free. If you haven’t spent that amount, it’s £3.49 for standard delivery or £3.99 for nominated day delivery.
Click & Collect to all Debenhams stores is temporarily unavailable due to lockdown, but you can have your order delivered to your local Hermes ParcelShop (you’ll have to pay for standard or nominated day delivery).
Related: Dyson deals 2020 – get the best offers on vacuums, heaters and even lighting
We’re featuring hundreds of deals across kitchenware, homeware and home security devices – check them all out now. Happy shopping!