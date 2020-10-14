We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the nights are starting to draw in, your attention might have turned to your home lighting. If yours is in dire need of an update you can pick up a serious bargain in the latest Debenhams lighting sale.

With up to 71 per cent off, now has never been a better time to shed some light on your home. But you better act fast, the sale is only on for the next 48 hours.

Debenhams lighting sale

£20 is an absolute steal for this wall sconce that looks like it’s fallen straight out of The Great Gatsby. The Art Deco style lamp rested on a gold-tone base, with the ord framed by a teardrop shape. Hop on the eclectic glamour trend and style it in a living room, with velvet furnishings.

View deal: ‘Seb’ Wall Light, was £40, NOW £20, Debenhams

Brushed Brass Effect ‘Seraphina’ LED Pendant Ceiling light: Was £180, NOW £90



Talk about making a statement. If you have dreamed of owning a statement lighting fixture like this beauty now is the opportunity. We can hardly believe this is less than £100. The halos are fitted with LED’s to create a gorgeous lighting effect.

View deal: Brushed Brass Effect ‘Seraphina’ LED Pendant Ceiling light, Was £180, NOW £90, Debenhams

A table lamp is essential to creating ambient lighting, that cosy glow perfect for nights in watching Netflix. The ‘Cleo’ fabric table lamp will look just as stylish turned on as it will off. It is available in a range of gorgeous neutral shades. Pick one up today and save £20.

View deal: ‘Cleo’ Table Lamp, was £40, NOW £20, Debenhams

If you are looking to illuminate a kitchen island, then look no further. Pendants lights are the perfect candidate for the task, a row of three pendant lights can look incredible striking. This beauty is currently 50 per cent off, so if you’ve put off creating that three pendant light look due to cost, today is your lucky day. You can pick up three pendant lights for less than £100, sounds like a good deal to us.

View deal: ‘Walt’ Pendant Ceiling light, was £65, NOW £32.50, Debenhams

When lighting a room you need to consider accent, task and ambient lighting. If your home is missing one of these essential components remedy it fast with these Debenhams lighting deals.

Make a statement with your lighting this winter.