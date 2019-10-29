De Beauvoir, the trendy up-and-coming spot in London’s Hackney is full of beautiful period homes. But this one on Downham Road has us particularly smitten.

Exterior

The terraced property is set over three stories, and although fully modernised, the exterior retains the classic and plaster work no early Victorian home is complete without. You can’t see it from the front, but there’s additional loft space, too, so this walk-up has a lot more space than meets the eye.

Living room

Open plan? These days it’s all about ‘broken plan’, where rooms can be closed or opened, divided by Critall windows or, as here, large double doors. The double reception room has a dual aspect, meaning light floods in showing off the period features, including the functioning original fireplaces.

Kitchen

A large, bright kitchen is always a dream in our books, and this one has it all. Situated on the lower ground floor, the kitchen has two Belfast sinks, an island perfect for prep work, and a modern range. The room opens up to a dining room, which also benefits from the gorgeous parquet flooring. It’s also the access point to the garden and terrace.

Bedroom

This east London home has three lovely bedrooms on offer. Each of them have well-kept stripped wood floors an in-built storage.

Bathroom

Complementing the Victorian architecture of the home, the family bathroom comes equipped with a claw-footed rolled edge bath in an on-trend deep blue shade. The wrap-around shower curtain add to the feeling of classic elegance.

Terrace

At the back of the De Beauvoir townhouse is a pretty outdoors area. The lawn is the perfect size for those who don’t like extra upkeep, and the terrace is set with Yorkstone paving, matching the paving in the sweet garden at the front of the home.

You can see more of the property on the Savills website.

We can definitely see ourselves relocating to De Beauvoir, if this is the sort of property on offer.