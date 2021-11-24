We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dunelm has launched a new Christmas campaign with TV personality and author Katie Piper to encourage everyone to donate old Christmas decorations.

That’s right – all those lovely best Christmas baubles that you invested in, but haven’t used. Even ones you were thinking of throwing out this year could be going to a much more deserving home.

Just hand in your old baubles and festive ornaments to your local Dunelm store and they will donate them to care homes and community groups in need. Instead of gathering dust at home they will be spreading some much-needed festive joy and leaving you to get creative with any new decorations you might have your sights set on.

The new campaign comes after a study found that over 50% of us Brits either hoard or bin our unwanted decorations and 30% admitted to owning decorations that never get put up!

A whopping 63% of us will usually buy new decorations and ornaments each year to update our collections, we’re looking at you Dunelm sale. There’s a lot of underused baubles out there, so with those figures in mind, it makes sense to try to change things and regift those baubles on.

Become a DunELF

Head ‘DunELF’ Katie launched the campaign across Dunelm’s social channels and is calling on us all to get digging in our lofts for any unwanted items. Dunelm will then pass these on to over 175 care homes across the country.

‘Dunelm’s emphasis on community has really resonated with me,’ says Katie. ‘They are focused on making a tangible difference to local care homes and community groups, bringing joy to their residents who can sometimes find Christmas difficult or lonely.’

If you’d like to help, drop into any Dunelm store and drop off your unwanted decorations at the DunElves donation boxes. Some of these will be upcycled at selected in-store craft workshops before store teams deliver the rest to local care homes.

Any leftover will be shared with Age UK and Shelter to make sure none go to waste. It’s a small gesture that could bring a lot of joy to many this Christmas.