Repotting houseplants is often one of those tasks that slip down our to-do lists, but that we really enjoy once we get going. Plant pot retailers Anther + Moss warn of a common repotting mistake to avoid.

Anther + Moss’ founder, Timothy Sherratt says that houseplants should be kept in a shady spot for a week after being repotted. Rather than putting them back in their usual position, we should keep them somewhere without too much sunlight.

‘Choose a shady spot for a week,’ Tim advises. ‘Repotting causes root damage, which inhibits the plant’s ability to absorb water.

‘The shady spot will help limit the amount of water evaporating from the leaves while the roots recover,’ he says. So if your favourite houseplant has outgrown its pot, remember this tip to help its roots.

Tim also notes that the time you choose to repot your plants is pivotal. He explains that houseplants are mostly dormant during the winter months (around October to February).

This makes recovering from that root damage much harder and slower. For more houseplant inspo, head to our houseplant trends 2021 piece where we round up the most-loved plants. If you have pets at home, our guide to pet friendly houseplants will help you pick the best ones.

It’s tempting to choose a much larger pot, but Tim recommends only going up ‘a pot size or two.’ This helps with moisture control, because if a small plant is in a big pot, it’ll never drink all the water available. If the soil stays too soggy for too long, root rot becomes a risk.

We also shouldn’t repot for the sake of it. ‘Being re-potted is a lot of upheaval for a plant,’ Tim says. ‘Even if you’re gentle, there’ll be root damage that your houseplant needs to recover from. Limit it to once a year at the most.’

If you’re thinking of expanding your houseplant collection, these are the best houseplants for boosting wellbeing and productivity. Plus, we took at look at the most Instagrammed houseplants that promise to bring good luck.

Spring is a great time to repot our houseplants to keep them looking as vibrant and healthy as possible. The longer days and extra sunlight encourage plants to grow their roots, which makes them thirstier, and ripe to be re-potted.

Anther + Moss’s pots have a drainage hole and saucer, to reduce the chance of overwatering – a mistake we’ve all made at some stage…